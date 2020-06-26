Rainier Softball: Columbians see season dashed upon the rocks

Coach: Jim Knox (4th year)
2019 Record: 13-5
Total Players: 25
Seniors: 6
The Columbians were not suffering from any delusions of grandeur this spring. After all, just 12 miles to the west their rivals returned a loaded squad that ran undefeated to a State championship last year.
Without a doubt, the Rainier softball team knew their’s would be a long row to hoe. But, if they worked their tools of the trade just right, they believed that their efforts might be rewarded.
“We knew Clatskanie was going to take it but it was so early yet that we haven’t even figured out who we had coming back this year,” Rainier softball coach, Jim Knox, said. “We’ve had some success in the past so with another year it would have been interesting to see how much they’d grown.”
Last year Rainier finished the season with a not-too-shabby record of 13-5. This spring they brought 25 girls to the field during the first fortnight of the season before the nasty COVID-19 curveball buckled the knees of routine and tradition. That promising roster included six seniors who were gearing up for their final run in black and green.
Paige Keller was set to return to second base in her fourth and final campaign. That is, if she didn’t wind up slated for outfield patrols.
“We kicked around the idea of moving her to the outfield because she’s fast and she can cover some ground,” Knox said.
Jaedyn Larson, another four year player, figured to wind up in centerfield where she, too, could show off her speed.
“She was a hitter, too. She hit in the three hole or the five hole,” Knox added.
Anuaka Horton was hoping to crack the starting lineup this spring in her fourth season with the team. A utility player, Horton likely would have seen most of her time in the infield. Likewise, Shastine Giberson was trying to lock down a regular spot in the infield after taking a couple of seasons off from the diamond.
Rainier’s final two seniors this year were a pair of foreign exchange students from Spain who were embarking on their first softball season for the Columbians. It is unknown if they wore spiked boots of Spanish leather.
Knox noted that when his team was first banished from the field of play in mid-March nobody believed that they’d lose their entire season. As a result, the players were keen to try to keep working on their own at first.
“Everybody still wanted to get together and practice even when we were shut down but that was a no-no,” Knox said. “We still can’t use the fields because they are on school grounds. We had tournaments scheduled for club teams and we haven’t had any tournaments.”
Now Knox is just hoping that his younger players will be able to recapture some of what was lost during a summer club season that currently hangs in the balance like a batter waiting on a big breaking ball.
“At least they’re going to get some kind of a season but the ones that aren’t playing club ball they’re going to lose a year of growth and strength and what are they going to do next year?” Knox wondered. “Who knows.”
