Rainier Softball: Columbians see season dashed upon the rocks

“We kicked around the idea of moving her to the outfield because she’s fast and she can cover some ground,” Knox said.

Jaedyn Larson, another four year player, figured to wind up in centerfield where she, too, could show off her speed.

“She was a hitter, too. She hit in the three hole or the five hole,” Knox added.

Anuaka Horton was hoping to crack the starting lineup this spring in her fourth season with the team. A utility player, Horton likely would have seen most of her time in the infield. Likewise, Shastine Giberson was trying to lock down a regular spot in the infield after taking a couple of seasons off from the diamond.

Rainier’s final two seniors this year were a pair of foreign exchange students from Spain who were embarking on their first softball season for the Columbians. It is unknown if they wore spiked boots of Spanish leather.

Knox noted that when his team was first banished from the field of play in mid-March nobody believed that they’d lose their entire season. As a result, the players were keen to try to keep working on their own at first.