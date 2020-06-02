Rainier Baseball: COVID-19 drops anchor on Columbians’ seasons

“Last year he was first team All-League, third team All-State. He would have been our starting third baseman and probably would have been our number two pitcher,” Karns said. “I’d say he’s the best defensive third baseman in the state.”

His ability on the mound would have been big for Rainier this year as well. Kangas found success by pounding the zone with a fast ball that topped 75 miles per hour but didn’t break 80 and a good curveball. Last year he went 1-0 as a pitcher with a dozen strikeouts and a 00.5 ERA in 13.2 innings.

Voursaw was a team captain alongside Kangas and was set to take over the starting catching role this year. He also would have had a role as a starting pitcher or as a closer.

“Last year he was just a spot starter. He actually started the season as our starter (catcher) but then got banged up a little bit,” Karns said. “He’s just a good defensive catcher and he had a really good arm.”

Degraffenreid brought speed to the team and would have found playing time as a pinch-runner and at second base. Self provided depth in the corner outfield spots.