Rainier Baseball: COVID-19 drops anchor on Columbians’ seasons

Coach: John Karns (3rd year)
2019 Record: 17-8, lost in State quarterfinals
Total Players: 24
Seniors: 4
Typically, when a team loses an entire lineup of seniors in one fell swoop the odds of a successful run the following season can be found lodged somewhere between slim and none.
That logic didn’t seem to hold much weight with the Columbians, though. This year, just like every spring of recent vintage, Rainier baseball was preparing for another impressive run through the 3A Coastal Range League and a deep plunge into the playoffs.
“The biggest thing we talked about was inexperience. We lost nine seniors and seven starters. Kenney Tripp and (Jordan) Kangas are our only two everyday starters and (Braden) Marcum is the only pitcher from our rotation last year,” John Karns, Rainier skipper, explained.
But like steely pilots throttling forward in the face of uncertain waters, the remaining Columbians were confident they could find their way back to the ports of call they’d become accustomed to.
“As far as talent we felt like we were the best. Kangas is the best third baseman in the league. Kenney is the best shortstop. Marcum is the best pitcher,” Karns said. “We scheduled a tough non-league and knew we were going to take some lumps early and learn from them. Our goal was to win a league title.”
In a league that featured 2019 State runner-up Warrenton (preseason #3), Taft (preseason #5), and Clatskanie (also received votes), there were certainly going to be obstacles for Rainier (preseason #9) along the way. What’s more, for the first time in what feels like a full generation Rainier would have taken the field without Austin Cantrell to climb the hill to mount a defense. Last year’s ace was also the centerpiece of that gang of outgoing seniors and he’s since taken his talents to Centralia College.
While replacing the long-haired horse hide chucker they call “Bubbles” is a daunting task to be sure, the Columbians were excited to see what southpaw Brayden Marcum could do with a consistent workload this season.
A junior left-handed pitcher, Marcum was a controversial selection for the All-League second team last season. With a record of 3-0 with one save, he struck out 32 batters in 30.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs. This year he seemed destined for a first-team selection with a chance to ring up some State honors in the process.
“He was our overqualified number two behind Cantrell last year but that was good for him to be able to watch a guy like that and see how to handle himself,” Karns noted.
Kenney Tripp, a second team All-League selection last year as a freshman, was set to shift over from second base to shortstop this spring. Last year he hit .322 with 16 RBIs and committed just one error. This year his prospects were still trending up.
“He for sure would have been a first team All-League player this year,” Karns insisted.
Jake Breeden, a junior, would have worked in behind the dish and stepped in at the hot corner or shortstop, depending on who was pitching. Freshman pitcher Austin Stout would have been in the mix to hold a premier spot in the pitching rotation while also roaming the outfield and covering a few infield spots, as needed. Josh Ellis was another underclassmen hoping to earn an opportunity to toe the rubber and Hayden Murphy looked poised to mash as a greenhorn designated hitter.
“We’ve got a lot of good young guys. I think the biggest thing this year was how motivated our guys were coming back,” Karns said. “As far as the future, we are hoping things clear up so that all summer ball teams can play. It’s important that our young arms Brayden Marcum, Austin Stout, and Josh Ellis all get innings and key experience this summer.”
But future prospects were the last thing on the mind of players like Kangas, Kevin Boursaw, Kye Degraffenreid, and Josh Self this spring. For those seniors, 2020 was supposed to be their final time crossing the bar with the Columbians.
Kangas had proven himself to be the cream of the crop in the quartet of seniors. With gap power and a knack for hard contact, Kanagas hit .432 last season with a .521 on-base percentage, 31 runs and 21 RBIs.
“Last year he was first team All-League, third team All-State. He would have been our starting third baseman and probably would have been our number two pitcher,” Karns said. “I’d say he’s the best defensive third baseman in the state.”
His ability on the mound would have been big for Rainier this year as well. Kangas found success by pounding the zone with a fast ball that topped 75 miles per hour but didn’t break 80 and a good curveball. Last year he went 1-0 as a pitcher with a dozen strikeouts and a 00.5 ERA in 13.2 innings.
Voursaw was a team captain alongside Kangas and was set to take over the starting catching role this year. He also would have had a role as a starting pitcher or as a closer.
“Last year he was just a spot starter. He actually started the season as our starter (catcher) but then got banged up a little bit,” Karns said. “He’s just a good defensive catcher and he had a really good arm.”
Degraffenreid brought speed to the team and would have found playing time as a pinch-runner and at second base. Self provided depth in the corner outfield spots.
“It’s tough because our team was really committed to the offseason workouts and now we won’t get to see all the hard work they put in pay off on the field. This group was motivated to win a league title,” Karns noted back when the news of the COVID-19 related cancellation was first sinking in like rain around home plate.
As it turns out, the last two months haven’t made the Columbians or their skipper feel much better about the lost season that they’d all hoped would end in a deep playoff push.
“It’s really disappointing that we didn’t get to play it out,” Karns said. “Especially for Kangas and Boursaw. This was their team. They were team captains this year. They went to every offseason workout and the fact that they don’t get to play this season really really hurts.”
