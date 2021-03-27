Rainey Day: Winlock softball mowed down by Adna hurler

ADNA — Winlock softball ran smack dab into a force to be reckoned with Friday as they faced off against the defending State champions (2019) from Adna and fell 18-1 while being no-hit.

Reigning 2B State player of the year, Haley Rainey, showed a bit of rust in the Pirates' season-opener when she walked four batters in the first inning but then settled in tough to strike out six Cardinals in two innings of work. Ava Simms also struck out the side for Adna as she pitched the third and final inning for the home team.

Rainey and Karlee Von Moos each had three hits for Adna, with Von Moss adding a game-high three RBIs. Emma Eko added two hits and Kaylee Ashley launched a two-run home run in the win.

Winlock starting pitcher Karlie Jones lasted 1 1/3 innings in the contest.

“It’s been a long time,” Adna coach Bruce Pocklington told The Chronicle. “We didn’t look as sharp as we needed to, swinging the bat, but we haven’t been on the field in two years. We’ll get better. We had good excitement, good energy. My pitchers threw very well.”

Winlock (1-1) is scheduled to play at Toutle Lake on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0