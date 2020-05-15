R.A. Long Track & Field: Jacks and Jills banished from hill, go home instead

There was supposed to be a young and up-and-coming track and field team at R.A. Long this season, but that promising future never came true.
The Lumberjacks and Jills had just a quintet of seniors on the 2020 roster, and only four of them had any varsity experience on their resume.
On the girls team there were a pair of pole vaulters – Camille Hammons and Lindsey Deischer.
A four year participant, Hammons cleared 8-feet a year ago at the Chehalis Activators Invitational, and she won the season’s opening meet with a seven-foot six-inch mark at the Longview Rotary Twilight Border Clash.
“She’s a pretty steadfast athlete,” coach Keli Hancock said.
Deischer followed a similar path, posting a career best mark of six-feet six-inches for a third place finish at the Border Clash.
“I would’ve anticipated more improvement out of her,” Hancock said of her expectations for Deischer before the season ended early.
On the boys team there were a trio of Lumberjack seniors.
That group was headlined by Alberto Sanchez, a sprinter who was an integral part of RAL’s 4x100 relay team a year ago. Along with Seth Klander, Hewson Ngyuen, and Ian Mendenhall, it was Sanchez who ran the third leg as the Jacks finished sixth at the District meet a year ago. He even broke the 12-second mark in the 100-meter race, posting a time of 11.92 at the R.A. Long-Mark Morris-Hockinson three-way meet.
“He was pretty enthusiastic and was a pretty good leader,” Hancock said.
Zach Schemenauer is a long distance runner who took his junior year off from the spring track season, although he maintained four years of effort in cross country. This year he would have run the 800 and the 1600 meter races.
The final R.A. Long senior this spring was Brandin Farris, who was new to track and just recently moved to Longview. Hancock saw some natural talent in the hurdles and he would have slotted in there had the season not been canceled.
“Super enthusiastic kid,” Hancock said. “I was pretty excited, actually, to have him on the team.”
RAL, though, boasted several other talented athletes who will be able to return for 2021. Perhaps the most intriguing of those athletes is Maria Sheldon, a sophomore thrower who placed fifth at last year’s State meet with a toss of 35-feet six-inches, a personal best. Sheldon also competed in the discus but did not qualify for State last year.
“We anticipated her going back to the State meet and being back on the podium again,” Hancock said.
There was also James Genero, who would have run the 3200 meter race this season..
“He had possible potential to make it to the State meet, but we don’t know until we have a meet to know where the kids were at,” Hancock noted.
Also figuring to have big seasons were Tim Flood (junior, sprinter), Chris King (junior, pole vault), Hamson Eram (junior, discus) and Julian Manchic-Sheldon (sophomore, pole vault).
“The good news is most of the real competitive kids are juniors,” Hancock conceded. “That’s the only upside to this whole thing.”
Coach: Keli Hancock (3rd year)
2019: 12 state placers (Maria Sheldon, fifth, shotput; Nicholas Sarysz, 6th 1600m, 10th, 3200m)
Seniors: 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!