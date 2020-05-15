R.A. Long Track & Field: Jacks and Jills banished from hill, go home instead

“He was pretty enthusiastic and was a pretty good leader,” Hancock said.

Zach Schemenauer is a long distance runner who took his junior year off from the spring track season, although he maintained four years of effort in cross country. This year he would have run the 800 and the 1600 meter races.

The final R.A. Long senior this spring was Brandin Farris, who was new to track and just recently moved to Longview. Hancock saw some natural talent in the hurdles and he would have slotted in there had the season not been canceled.

“Super enthusiastic kid,” Hancock said. “I was pretty excited, actually, to have him on the team.”

RAL, though, boasted several other talented athletes who will be able to return for 2021. Perhaps the most intriguing of those athletes is Maria Sheldon, a sophomore thrower who placed fifth at last year’s State meet with a toss of 35-feet six-inches, a personal best. Sheldon also competed in the discus but did not qualify for State last year.

“We anticipated her going back to the State meet and being back on the podium again,” Hancock said.

There was also James Genero, who would have run the 3200 meter race this season..