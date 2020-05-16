R.A. Long Tennis: The Lumberjills who liked to play

“They were the best. All of those girls you saw out there were willing to step up and lead the group. Any of them could have been the team captain but they just picked one so it didn’t create too much confusion,” Clark said.

Scott and Amjad were set to be one doubles team, while Sornio was likely going to pair up with Reagan Gosselin. Malea Ball and Sarah Tran were another likely doubles team for the spring.

Melea Alexander was also in the running for a singles slot on the varsity team.

“It was probably a tossup between Keely Morgan and Melea Alexander for individuals,” Clark said. “They are known for just hanging in there and playing until the last point was over right until the end. Both Melea and Keely were awesome like that. They just never give up.”

It’s obvious that Clark has a soft spot for his tough-luck senior group who had their final season killed off by COVID-19. It’s obvious because once the compliments start to flow they continue like a match day rainout.

“Speaking gritty we’ve got to put in Brooke Thill. She probably would have been our third singles,” Clark noted.