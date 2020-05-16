R.A. Long Tennis: The Lumberjills who liked to play

- Coach: Richard Clark (3rd year)
- 2019 Record: 3-11
- Total Athletes: 37
- Seniors: 6
A stranger to the program only has to spend a few minutes around the Lumberjills’ tennis team to recognize that they had something special going for them this spring.
With six playful seniors, each with their own distinct personality and defined role, the Spice Jills had a synergy on the court that was impossible to miss.
Were they the greatest tennis talent ever assembled? No.
Not even the girls themselves would bicker with you on that point. But, they were the fun loving cornerstone of a burgeoning tennis culture at R.A. Long. This year the program was set to feature 37 players in all, including 21 greenhorns to the sport.
Even after a rough season in the loss column in their junior campaign nearly all of the most veteran Lumberjills elected to return in order to see their shift through to the end.
“They all came back except for two that had to work,” noted R.A. Long girls tennis coach, Richard Clark. “They are what you call gritty as a group. They just keep coming out.”
This year’s senior bunch included team captain Roxy Scott, Faliha Amjad, Kailey Sirnio and Simone Poole who all excelled in doubles play, as well as singles specialists Keely Morgan and Brooke Thill.
“They were the best. All of those girls you saw out there were willing to step up and lead the group. Any of them could have been the team captain but they just picked one so it didn’t create too much confusion,” Clark said.
Scott and Amjad were set to be one doubles team, while Sornio was likely going to pair up with Reagan Gosselin. Malea Ball and Sarah Tran were another likely doubles team for the spring.
Melea Alexander was also in the running for a singles slot on the varsity team.
“It was probably a tossup between Keely Morgan and Melea Alexander for individuals,” Clark said. “They are known for just hanging in there and playing until the last point was over right until the end. Both Melea and Keely were awesome like that. They just never give up.”
It’s obvious that Clark has a soft spot for his tough-luck senior group who had their final season killed off by COVID-19. It’s obvious because once the compliments start to flow they continue like a match day rainout.
“Speaking gritty we’ve got to put in Brooke Thill. She probably would have been our third singles,” Clark noted.
The Jills coach was also looking forward to finding out what sort of skill sets were hiding out in that sizable crop of inexperienced underclassmen, including Alice Myers. He said he’d already seen enough in the first two weeks to get his hopes up.
“Alice just sort picked things up. She looked like she was going to do well. It’s a shame she missed that season. She probably would have made a lot of progress,” Clark said.
Still, Clark’s biggest disappointment is that he didn’t get to see the seniors, which were all four year players except for Sirnio who is graduating a year early, play their final home match. He wishes they could have been able to make a few more memories for the road.
“With this group it’s not the big matches it’s just the group feeling about them. The group is getting bigger and bigger as they went through. We started at 20, then it was 28 last year,” Clark explained. “They’ll go out and play and just get beat up and it’s no big deal. They’re like, ‘Hey, it’s okay. Let’s go out and get a burger.”
Clark pauses for a moment. He doesn’t want his compliment to come off the wrong way. Not when he knows it very well could be his final tribute to a senior class who always made him look forward to coming to the court for work every day.
“They would go out and compete and give it their all. I know that,” Clark clarified. “But when it was over, it was over.”
