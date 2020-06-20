R.A. Long Softball: Jills' league title shot nixed

We don’t have a Division 1 pitcher in the league this year,” McDaniel said. “So it opened the door. And we were well-equipped, all-around — defensively, pitching, hitting — to take that step and regain that crown of the Greater St. Helens 2A League.

With Martin now at Clark and Gray now at Portland State, the Lumberjills felt they could return to the top of the heap after a four year absence.

The Jills should have been led by Savannah Fesler, the power-hitting first baseman who led the slowpitch Jills to state for the first time in the fall.

“Just a power hitter,” McDaniel said. “Very good knowledge of the game.”

Lacy Powell would have added to the power in the Jills lineup, making the Jills a legitimate offensive force.

“She was gonna come in and EH (extra hitter). Big, strong bat for us,” McDaniel said. “Probably wouldn’t have played the field a lot, but she definitely brought a strong bat to the lineup.”

Kamryn Holmdahl, an outfielder, created a trio of hitters that had out-of-the-ballpark power.

“She’s a machine,” McDaniel said. “No holes in her swing. Good outfielder. Good knowledge of the game. Good leader.”