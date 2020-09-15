R.A. Long golf renews relationship with Rockets

R.A. Long will be giving at least one Rocket a boost next spring now that the Longview School Board has approved a request to run the boys golf team as a co-op.
The arrangement was re-approved by the school board on Monday night in response to a one-year approval from 2019-20 that was set to expire.
“This started last year. There’s one kid in Castle Rock and they don’t have a golf team,” explained DeWayne McCabe, R.A. Long athletic director. “(The agreement) would have expired for this year so I had to re-up it, if you will.”
Cooperative agreements between high school athletic departments are usually a two-year commitment. However, the Lumberjacks and Rockets tested the waters last year with just a one-year agreement in place. This time around the paperwork calls for two years of cooperation.
According to the Lumberjacks’ golf coach, Jim Nickerson, all systems are a go after last year’s initial launch.
“I had a Castle Rock kid last year that played for us and it went pretty smooth,” Nickerson said. “I just assumed that kid was coming back. He was a junior last year and I enjoyed having him.”
In order to get the adopted Rocket eligible for the 1A postseason, Nickerson would find competitive slots in the lineup during non-league matches. That way he could play and practice with R.A. Long without taking meaningful opportunity from any Lumberjacks.
“We don’t want our athletes to have to compete with him, otherwise we wouldn’t want a co-op because that would mean that would mean one of our kids wouldn’t get to compete on varsity,” noted McCabe.
As for Nickerson, who doubles as the manager for the Lumberjacks home course at Mint Valley, he believes the more people playing golf the better the world will be. And, it doesn’t hurt that the Rocket’s red and white knickers won’t clash with the red and black Lumberjack flannel.
“I would say it’s more about building the sport. You can’t think of golf as an ‘Us versus Them,’ or a team thing,” Nickerson said. “I’m rooting for the youth and the more people we can give an opportunity to the better.”
Now, if you’re wondering when the cooperative R.A. Long boys golf team will finally get to stroll the fairways together again? That’s like trying to thread a three wood through a thicket of tall trees.
“They pushed us back to season three in the spring and I have not gotten word that, ‘Hey, you’re good to go for an official practice,’” Nickerson explained.
Even though recreational golf is allowed on its own terms already, the R.A. Long coach realizes that there are extra considerations when it comes to high school sports.
“You’re still dealing with getting kids and transportation to and from competitions,” Nickerson said. “I don’t think the competition is as big of an issue as getting to it.”
The Daily News will provide updates on high school sports practice and contest schedules as they become available.
