R.A. Long golf renews relationship with Rockets

“We don’t want our athletes to have to compete with him, otherwise we wouldn’t want a co-op because that would mean that would mean one of our kids wouldn’t get to compete on varsity,” noted McCabe.

As for Nickerson, who doubles as the manager for the Lumberjacks home course at Mint Valley, he believes the more people playing golf the better the world will be. And, it doesn’t hurt that the Rocket’s red and white knickers won’t clash with the red and black Lumberjack flannel.

“I would say it’s more about building the sport. You can’t think of golf as an ‘Us versus Them,’ or a team thing,” Nickerson said. “I’m rooting for the youth and the more people we can give an opportunity to the better.”

Now, if you’re wondering when the cooperative R.A. Long boys golf team will finally get to stroll the fairways together again? That’s like trying to thread a three wood through a thicket of tall trees.

“They pushed us back to season three in the spring and I have not gotten word that, ‘Hey, you’re good to go for an official practice,’” Nickerson explained.

Even though recreational golf is allowed on its own terms already, the R.A. Long coach realizes that there are extra considerations when it comes to high school sports.