R.A. Long Golf: Lumberjills lose chance to utilize long game

“Her work ethic was something else,” Nickerson said. “She’d put in time on her own on the weekend. She spends tons of time on the practice green just chipping and putting. The par-three course, she spent a lot of hours out there. Everything we told her to do, everything we said could get her a few shots better, she did it.”

Even when Nguyen struggled out of the gate at State she found a way to compete on the back nine and managed to make the cut for the second day.

“I thought this year she could have been top 20 because she worked on her game all summer and she was primed and ready,” Nickerson added.

Sarah Brazier was set to be R.A. Long’s only other senior iron swinger this season. Another four year player, Nickerson says Brazier may have improved more than anyone in the program during her four years and brandished a “very polished swing” during the only fortnight of the 2020 season.

“She’s another one who just kept coming out and she’d come out in the offseason,” Nickerson said. “She was poised to be our number two this year and if you would have told me that her freshman year I would have said no way.”