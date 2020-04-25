R.A. Long Baseball: Dropping the ax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With nine seniors on the roster the Lumberjacks of the diamond were looking particularly grizzled this season.

Seven of those seniors were returning varsity players and each of them had the tools and the inclination to potentially chop down all comers in the 2A Greater St. Helens League during their final campaign.

The Jacks were just days away from playing Skyview to open the season when the bad news came down this spring.

“With only losing Jacob Childlers last year there were high hopes this year with seven returning juniors who are now seniors,” R.A. Long coach Mark Hulings noted. “We were looking forward to them having tons of growth and maturity in the game. Just bringing that leadership quality and that varsity experience was going to be key.”

With junior Gage Kotera set to return to the outfield and Hayden Witham transferring in alongside those seven seniors, Hulings says his team likely would have been in the mix for one of the top spots in league.

“I think River probably would have been the team to beat and then it would have come down to us and Ridgefield,” Hulings said.