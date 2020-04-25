R.A. Long Baseball: Dropping the ax

With nine seniors on the roster the Lumberjacks of the diamond were looking particularly grizzled this season.
Seven of those seniors were returning varsity players and each of them had the tools and the inclination to potentially chop down all comers in the 2A Greater St. Helens League during their final campaign.
The Jacks were just days away from playing Skyview to open the season when the bad news came down this spring.
“With only losing Jacob Childlers last year there were high hopes this year with seven returning juniors who are now seniors,” R.A. Long coach Mark Hulings noted. “We were looking forward to them having tons of growth and maturity in the game. Just bringing that leadership quality and that varsity experience was going to be key.”
With junior Gage Kotera set to return to the outfield and Hayden Witham transferring in alongside those seven seniors, Hulings says his team likely would have been in the mix for one of the top spots in league.
“I think River probably would have been the team to beat and then it would have come down to us and Ridgefield,” Hulings said.
With a stable full of big arms the Lumberjacks were going to pin their playoff hopes on their pitching this season. Those hurlers included college-bound seniors like Weston Scheurich (Yakima CC), Elias Farland (WSU), Kevin Barnett (Centralia CC) and Jadon Williamson (LCC). Last year Farland went 4-1 on the bump to land All-League honors, Barnett was 2-2, and Williamson was 3-3 with 71 strikeouts in 48 innings to earn All-League honors and set a new record for K’s in the Hulings era.
“I think we probably had the deepest pitching staff as far as arms,” Hulings said.
The Jacks had prime time seniors at other positions, too.
Mitchell Bergquist, a scrapper with gap power, was set to take over behind the dish for the Jacks after spending so much time at shortstop. Ryan Plampin, a speedy All-League second baseman with home run power, hit .355 last season. And Miles Trekas, a utility defender with a good eye at the plate and a nose for a free base, was set to chase the pitcher to help anchor the Jacks on a playoff run.
The R.A. Long lineup card was going to feature a pair of first-year seniors as well. Joining a team that finished one game shy of a state tournament berth last season, Dennis Li (a foreign exchange student from Taiwan), and Blake Nixon were both hoping to dogpile with their teammates this spring when the time was right.
“Our goal is always to be the deepest team, the healthiest team with the best arms when the playoffs come up,” Hulings explained. “Our goal was to make a deep run this year and I truly believe we were going to be able to do that.”
2019 Record: 10-11 (7-5, 3rd place 2A GSHL)
Coach: Mark Hulings (8th year)
Returning Starters: 8
Seniors: 9
