Quiet Shane Bieber has loud MLB season

“to add as much as he did, I don’t want to say I’m surprised,” Matz said. “He just had that good frame, he could take on good weight if he really got after it. I guess I’m pleasantly surprised by his success. I thought he’d be really good, but I didn’t know how long it would take him to get to the big leagues, if he got there. But boy, he did it and clearly has made the most of it. It’s been really impressive.”

As a big leaguer, Bieber has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past couple seasons.

In this truncated, pandemic-altered campaign, he was the fastest to 100 strikeouts as a starting pitcher, reaching the plateau in just 62 1/3 innings.

In his sophomore MLB campaign a year ago, Bieber made the All-Star game roster for the first time and won the MVP after striking out the side — Wilson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuña, Jr. — in his lone inning of work. He then wound up finishing fourth in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

This season, he’s been even better.

In 10 starts he sports a 7-1 record with a 1.53 ERA in 64 2/3 innings with 102 strikeouts compared to just 16 walks.