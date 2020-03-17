Quartet of area hoopers named to All-State teams

The 2020 All-State basketball games wound up as just another casualty to the coronavirus outbreak late last week. That doesn’t mean that the athletes who worked their way onto the list should be overlooked amidst all the chaos.

“Due to these unprecedented times surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 WIBCA All State games scheduled for March 21st at Curtis High School are cancelled,” read a notice from the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association. “We apologize for having to make this decision but are doing so based off the health and safety of our student- athletes and their families and following the advice of local and state authorities.”

This year four hoopers from The Daily News coverage area were selected for the senior All-State teams. Those players, who will be forced to play out their dreams on their home gaming console of choice instead of on the hardwood for the foreseeable future, include Bryce Cline of Winlock, Broc Keeton of Toutle Lake, and Ethan Lindstrom of Naselle on the boys side, along with Kal Schaplow of Toledo as the lone local girls representative.