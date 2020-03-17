Quartet of area hoopers named to All-State teams

The 2020 All-State basketball games wound up as just another casualty to the coronavirus outbreak late last week. That doesn’t mean that the athletes who worked their way onto the list should be overlooked amidst all the chaos.
“Due to these unprecedented times surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 WIBCA All State games scheduled for March 21st at Curtis High School are cancelled,” read a notice from the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association. “We apologize for having to make this decision but are doing so based off the health and safety of our student- athletes and their families and following the advice of local and state authorities.”
This year four hoopers from The Daily News coverage area were selected for the senior All-State teams. Those players, who will be forced to play out their dreams on their home gaming console of choice instead of on the hardwood for the foreseeable future, include Bryce Cline of Winlock, Broc Keeton of Toutle Lake, and Ethan Lindstrom of Naselle on the boys side, along with Kal Schaplow of Toledo as the lone local girls representative.
“Although we were unable to host the event this year, we still want to honor the student-athletes who were selected for the game as well as highlight the players and coaches of the year as nominated and voted on by high school coaches in our state,” read an announcement by the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Before Schaplow was selected as a member of the 2020 2B girls All-State team the 5’10” senior wing helped Toledo win a Central 2B League championship. Toledo then placed third in the District 4 tournament in order to qualify for the state tournament. Along the way Schaplow averaged 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game.
Schaplow was flanked on the 2B All-State team by player of the year Maisie Burnam, and Aleena Cook, both of Liberty (Spangle). The rest of the team included Andee Nelson and Faith Mulligan of Mossyrock, Payton Aselton of Adna, Hailey Bass of White Swan, Jadyn Johnson of Columbia Burbank, Lydia Berquist of St. George’s, Justine Benson and Morgan Herrera of La Conner, and Natalie Smith of Northwest Christian. Chris Colvin of Liberty (Spangle) was selected as Coach of the Year.
The boys 2B All-State team featured both Cline and Keeton, a pair of Central 2B League foes. Cline took home league MVP honors for helping Winlock to a second place league finish while Keeton settled for a league championship and a sixth place finish at state. Cline finished the season with an average of 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three assists per game. Keeton tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, 4.5 assists, and two steals per game on the season, although he was hobbled with a bad ankle at the state tournament.
That dynamic C2BL duo was joined on the 2B boys All-State team by A.J. Floyd of Davenport who was tabbed as player of the year. The rest of the roster included Braden Thomas of Adna, Matt Thompson of Kettle Falls, Jacob Holling of Liberty, Justin Hudson of Kittitas, Corey Jerrell and Conner Ashworth of Brewster, Cameron St. Pierre of Lake Roosevelt, and Brevin Ross of Darrington.
Ethan Lindstrom of Naselle wound up on the boys 1B All-State basketball team after helping the Comets surge undefeated in league and district action before coming home from Spokane with a third place trophy from the state tournament. During his senior campaign Lindstrom averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Like Cline, Keeton, and Schaplow, Lindstrom was also selected for the Lower Columbia Senior All-Star game earlier this month.
Caleb Revey of Lummi was tabbed as the 1B boys basketball player of the year. The rest of the 1B boys All-State team includes Ryan Moffett of Odessa, Chase Gerad of Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Bryce Strom and Bryan Strom of Yakama Tribal, Matt Hockett of Oakesdale, Levi Rivera and Landon Bruce of Rainier Christian, and Blake Jones of Garfield-Palouse,
The Daily News will announce its All-Area basketball teams later this week.