Putting the 'K' in kickoff: Hilanders return to gridiron under home lights

It's beginning to feel a little bit different over at Schroeder Field these days.
Slowly but surely, the sun is going down later. Steve Amrine’s leadership team just put the advertisement posters for local businesses back up along the fence opposite the grandstand. Practices have been pushed back the past couple of days to get the Hilanders used to playing under the lights, and after their Thursday practice, Amrine and his coaches organized a food truck to come to the stadium for a COVID-altered, grab-and-go version of a team dinner.
But for everything that's different, there's one thing that's starting to feel normal in Kelso.
“It’s really weird,” Amrine said. “It kind of does feel like football season.”
Football, as of Friday at 7 p.m., will in fact be back at Kelso High, the final school in the area to restart on the gridiron.
And the Hilanders won’t be easing into their winter slate of games by any stretch of the imagination. Not at all. Friday night, Mountain View is coming to town.
“They’re perennial,” Amrine said. “They’ve been the league champions for our conference for awhile.”
Last season, the Hilanders took down the Thunder in a 29-28 on a last-second Mason Smith field goal. It was the first time Kelso had beaten Mountain View since Amrine took over the program eight years ago.
In that game, Josh Webb ran for a school-record 358 yards and four touchdowns. But Webb is gone this year after graduating. So too is Marshall Coleman, meaning the Hilanders will be starting a new quarterback for the first time in three years.
It’s going to be a different look this year, for sure, in a season that Amrine — along with every player, coach, and fan in the area — didn’t know for sure would happen. Talking at practice, the Kelso coach always came back to how “excited” everybody in the Hilander program has been in the past two weeks of practice.
Once Friday night comes, though, all of those newfound feelings of goodwill are sure to change once again.
“We have really competitive kids here,” Amrine said. “Once we turn the scoreboard on, we’re still playing to win.”
Having to move on from Webb and Coleman, Amrine said he expects his team and gameplan will be more diverse this year, spreading the ball out to more players.
Under center, the Hilanders will be turning to Hunder Letteer — last year’s backup — to run the show at quarterback.
“He’s got a good, strong arm and a good presence,” Amrine said. “I’m excited about him. Excited about all three of the fullbacks. Excited about the three tailbacks. Just excited to get to watch them play.”
Up front, the offense will be set up by an offensive on the lighter side in terms of experience but on the heavier side in terms of size. They'll have three sophomores — Matt Swanson at left tackle, Dom Kemp at left guard, and Brady Philips at right guard — all clocking in at over 220 pounds, and will be led by senior center Clay Lindberg. The main focus for the line will be working together on fewer practices than normal, and creating holes for the running backs who are still trying to find their feet after spending the better part of training camp working in separate pods.
“We’re gelling,” Amrine said. “We’re learning.”
Kelso did get a chance to line up against another team last week, going to Vancouver for a scrimmage against Skyview. That adventure showed the Scotties plenty of exposed areas that they've gone to work on in the week since. Come Friday, they’ll get their first real chance to improve, and show what the latest version of Kelso football looks like.
“We just want to play,” Amrine said. “We’re excited to play. They’re super excited, and we’re super excited for them to have that opportunity. You never know how it’ll go, but we’ll compete and we’ll play really hard.”
Kelso Hilanders
Season opener: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Mountain View
Spotlight game: March 18 vs. Camas
2019 Record: 8-3
2019 Finish: State Round of 16 (Lost 35-0 to O’Dea)
OFFENSE
Style: Pro
Starters
QB: Hunter Letteer (Jr.)
FB: Nate Lonner (Sr.)
TB: Conner Noah (So.)
WR: Nick Miller (Sr.)
WR: Jaden Kay (Sr.)
WR: Colby Cooper (Jr.)
LT: Matt Swanson (So.)
LG: Dom Kemp (So.)
C: Clay Lindberg (Sr.)
RG: Brady Phillips (So.)
RT: Masyn Allison (Sr.)
DEFENSE
Style:
Starters:
DE: Clay Lindberg (Sr.)
DT: Brady Phillips (So.)
DT: Tyler Klevin (So.)
DE: Danner Matthews (Sr.)
R: Hunter Letteer (Jr.)