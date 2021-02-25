Putting the 'K' in kickoff: Hilanders return to gridiron under home lights

In that game, Josh Webb ran for a school-record 358 yards and four touchdowns. But Webb is gone this year after graduating. So too is Marshall Coleman, meaning the Hilanders will be starting a new quarterback for the first time in three years.

It’s going to be a different look this year, for sure, in a season that Amrine — along with every player, coach, and fan in the area — didn’t know for sure would happen. Talking at practice, the Kelso coach always came back to how “excited” everybody in the Hilander program has been in the past two weeks of practice.

Once Friday night comes, though, all of those newfound feelings of goodwill are sure to change once again.

“We have really competitive kids here,” Amrine said. “Once we turn the scoreboard on, we’re still playing to win.”

Having to move on from Webb and Coleman, Amrine said he expects his team and gameplan will be more diverse this year, spreading the ball out to more players.

Under center, the Hilanders will be turning to Hunder Letteer — last year’s backup — to run the show at quarterback.