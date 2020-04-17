Pride of Toledo goes D-1 to hoop and huck javelin

“She’s been on our radar for a couple of years just because she’s had such a phenomenal high school career,” Schuller said. “She even came to one of our camps which was really nice because that was a great opportunity for us to connect.”

Schaplow, who has been offered preferred walk-on status on the basketball team, said that once the track team reached out to ask her to throw, the deal became too good to pass up.

“It was definitely a relief just to make my decision,” Schaplow said.

A 5’10” power-guard, Schaplow was the MVP of the Central 2B League this season while averaging 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game. During her junior campaign she averaged 19 points, six rebounds and three assists per game. Last summer she went off for a game-high 19 points at the Washington/North Idaho All-State game in Spokane, and the EWU coaching staff was there to see it.

“One of the things that we really like about her is that she is a jack of all trades,” Schuller noted. “I don’t really like to put kids in a box and tell them you can do this or you can do that. Because she can do so many things, she’s put herself in a position where she can play wherever we put her.”