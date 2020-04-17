Pride of Toledo goes D-1 to hoop and huck javelin

A month ago, following what wound up being her final prep sports contest at the Lower Columbia Senior All-Star basketball game, Kal Schaplow trusted a reporter with a secret.
She was thinking about going big time. The senior from Toledo still wasn’t quite sure where she was going to wind up next year, but the more she thought about it, the more she wanted to take her shot at the Division I level.
She knew there would be doubters. There always are when you’re from a town most famous for cheese and bigfoot impersonators.
So she wanted just a little while longer to make sure she was certain before she said anything.
This week Schaplow made the move official by putting her autograph on a letter of commitment to Eastern Washington University.
There was another secret that Schaplow kept all to herself until this week, though. She’s not just going to Cheney to play basketball for the Eagles, she’s also going to throw javelin for the track and field team.
“I’m excited to be an Eagle. I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m ready for it,” Schaplow said. “I know I’m not going to walk in and be the best player in the gym, but I’m ready to work hard.”
With stay at home orders in place college visits are out of the question for this year’s senior class. That’s complicated things for many student-athletes. However, Schaplow has visited EWU before while attending a basketball camp. According to Wendy Schuller, head women’s basketball coach for the Eagles, the familiarity that Schaplow gained with the coaching staff and the campus during that visit likely helped steer her toward Cheney.
“She’s been on our radar for a couple of years just because she’s had such a phenomenal high school career,” Schuller said. “She even came to one of our camps which was really nice because that was a great opportunity for us to connect.”
Schaplow, who has been offered preferred walk-on status on the basketball team, said that once the track team reached out to ask her to throw, the deal became too good to pass up.
“It was definitely a relief just to make my decision,” Schaplow said.
A 5’10” power-guard, Schaplow was the MVP of the Central 2B League this season while averaging 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game. During her junior campaign she averaged 19 points, six rebounds and three assists per game. Last summer she went off for a game-high 19 points at the Washington/North Idaho All-State game in Spokane, and the EWU coaching staff was there to see it.
“One of the things that we really like about her is that she is a jack of all trades,” Schuller noted. “I don’t really like to put kids in a box and tell them you can do this or you can do that. Because she can do so many things, she’s put herself in a position where she can play wherever we put her.”
There will likely be an adjustment period for Schaplow as she steps up from the 2B high school ranks to the D-I college circuit. But neither she nor her new coach are too concerned about working out the kinks.
“The thing that drew us to her the most is just that she’s a hard worker and she’s going to bring it every day,” Schuller said. “The thing about a preferred walk on is that they are a member of the team. There isn’t any kind of tryout or anything. She is on our team and she’s somebody who we think can be a very good player for us.”
Schuller added that she hasn’t had many two-sport athletes in her 19 seasons in charge of Eagles basketball. However, the last time she did have to share a player that player wound up earning All-Conference honors with a basketball, and yes, a javelin.
“It’s not something that we have a lot but it is something that we talked about,” Schuller said. “Track is probably the easiest sport to do that with.”
Schaplow’s best heave with the track spear measured 136-feet 9-inches. With that mark, EWU women’s track and field coach Marcia Mecklenburg was happy to add an athlete of her caliber to the Eagles program.
“Basketball is the main reason Kallie is coming to Eastern. They’ve been recruiting her all year. I snuck in at the last minute and talked to her about throwing the javelin,” wrote Mecklenburg in an email to The Daily News. “As one of the top ranked javelin throwers in the state, I feel she could contribute not only to the women’s basketball team but also to the track team in the spring.”
Mecklenburg, who has coached the Eagles track team for 25 years, is also confident that the two programs can figure out a way to make things work for Schaplow. That way she can get the most out of each sport, and they can get the best out of her in turn.
“Coach Schuller is awesome and is allowing Kal to do both basketball and the javelin throw. It’s a triple win. It’s a win for basketball, it’s a win for track and field, and it’s a win for Kallie,” Mecklenburg explained.
Kal Schaplow will be joined at EWU by her brother and fellow Toledo senior, Duke Schaplow. They will both be following in the footsteps of their father, Don Schaplow, who is an EWU alumni. During COVID-19 stay-at-home orders Duke has taken on the role of personal trainer and rebounder for his sister.
They’ve got weights to lift. They’ve got a driveway hoop to shoot. They’ve got a javelin to huck. They’ve even got a peacock just for fun. And so they continue to put in the work until the day they are finally able to fly the coop to Eagle country.
Schaplow had other offers, to be sure. Some with guaranteed playing time and scholarship money, but she opted to test herself by seeking out the best competition she could. That is her nature. It’s what she’s always done.
“Part of it is the challenge of playing at that level,” Schaplow explained. “I feel like if I didn’t take this challenge I’d always wonder, ‘What if I did?’”
