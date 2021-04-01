‘Pretty special’: Brandenburg no-hitter, home run leads Kalama over Loggers

ONALASKA — Tommy Brandenburg, apparently, was a little ticked off after his last start.
The Kalama ace, who allowed one run against Toutle Lake last weekend but watched his team drop a bullpen battle, did it all himself Thursday, both on the hill and at the plate, throwing a no-hitter and hitting a home run as the Chinooks beat Onalaska 5-0.
“He was just dominant, quite honestly,” coach Brandon Walker said. “He was executing all pitches and really locating extremely well, keeping hitters off-pace pretty much all night. His breaking ball was pretty ridiculous a couple times; he got a couple guys to buckle. I can’t even say he got stronger as the game went on, it was just consistency.”
Brandenburg struck out 12 Loggers and took a perfect game into the bottom of the sixth inning, losing it with a walk on a full-count.
“He had great command of everything, just in complete control from start to finish,” Walker said. “It was quite a performance.”
Meanwhile, Brandenburg got the Chinooks all the runs they’d need in the top of the first inning — before he’d even stepped on the mound — when he doubled home Brady Burns to put Kalama ahead 1-0.
But if that wasn’t enough, he went on to prove he could do it all by himself by connecting on an outside fastball and back-spinning it over the wall in right field for a two-run home run.
All in all, the senior went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in three RBIs to help his own near-perfect cause.
“Tommy was pretty special tonight, no doubt,” Walker said.
And all of it happened with at least one scout in the crowd, seeing if Brandeburg may be worth snatching away before he ever makes it to Eugene. Thursday’s man with the speed gun came courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers, though Walker said there may well have been more hiding in the crowd.
“Every time he’s on the bump from here on out, it’s probably going to be something similar to that,” Walker guessed.
For the second game in a row, Brandenburg threw to Todd Tabor behind the plate. But whereas the junior backstop had a difficult time handling his ace at Toutle Lake, Walker said Tabor caught a much cleaner game Thursday.
“He was really, really, good today,” Walker said. “Going into the season he didn’t catch Tommy at all. He had never caught him. When you go from catching JV two years ago, obviously last year not having a season, to catching a guy throwing in the low 90s with a breaking ball that drops off the table, it’s hard on anyone. “
When the Loggers got their one baserunner of the day, they immediately tried to put the wheels in motion with a hit-and-run. Instead, the batter failed to connect on his swing and Tabor nailed the would-be base-stealer at second, meaning despite the walk, Brandenburg faced the minimum number of batters over seven innings.
At the plate, Tabor, Jack Doerty, and Dylan Mills all had hits for Kalama, though Walker is still looking for more production from his lineup for when Brandenburg isn’t completely shutting the door on opposing batters.
“For whatever reason we’ve got a couple of guys right now who just aren’t seeing the ball well, and quite honestly just aren’t doing their jobs,” Walker said. “That’s gonna be our focus point going forward, just finishing games and manufacturing runs any way we can.”
Kalama (2-2) is scheduled to face Morton-White Pass on Monday.