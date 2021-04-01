‘Pretty special’: Brandenburg no-hitter, home run leads Kalama over Loggers

All in all, the senior went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in three RBIs to help his own near-perfect cause.

“Tommy was pretty special tonight, no doubt,” Walker said.

And all of it happened with at least one scout in the crowd, seeing if Brandeburg may be worth snatching away before he ever makes it to Eugene. Thursday’s man with the speed gun came courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers, though Walker said there may well have been more hiding in the crowd.

“Every time he’s on the bump from here on out, it’s probably going to be something similar to that,” Walker guessed.

For the second game in a row, Brandenburg threw to Todd Tabor behind the plate. But whereas the junior backstop had a difficult time handling his ace at Toutle Lake, Walker said Tabor caught a much cleaner game Thursday.

“He was really, really, good today,” Walker said. “Going into the season he didn’t catch Tommy at all. He had never caught him. When you go from catching JV two years ago, obviously last year not having a season, to catching a guy throwing in the low 90s with a breaking ball that drops off the table, it’s hard on anyone. “