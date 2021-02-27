Prep Football Roundup: Fishermen fillet Hyaks

Far from a one-trick pony, Wilkin also got in on the fun on defense when he wasn’t racking up offensive numbers.

“Jackson WIlkin had a fumble recovery where he just took the ball out of the guy’s hands,” Cease said.

Mikey Rodda, Keegan Kemmer and Johnson also received a nod from their head coach for their contributions on both sides of the ball.

“We just changed some things up with different guys bringing pressure and playing some games,” Cease said. “We were just trying to get them to mess up and make a mistake.”

Ilwaco (2-1) is scheduled to play at Chief Leschi next Friday.

Bulldogs take a bite out of Ducks

STEVENSON — Toutle Lake's tough start to the season continued Friday as the Ducks lost 28-0 to Stevenson.

Taylor Lundquist led the Ducks — who did not complete a pass on the day — with 60 rushing yards, and Jacob Chapman added 12.

Three games into the season, Toutle Lake has scored six points.