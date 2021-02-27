Prep Football Roundup: Fishermen fillet Hyaks

ILWACO — The Fishermen used all the tools at their disposal to dispatch North Beach 41-14 under dependable coastal showers Friday night.
Ilwaco jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a fumble recovery in the end zone and then never looked back.
“We had some pretty big plays,” Ilwaco coach Sean Cease said.
Dylan Simonson got the scoring movement started before Jacobi Johnson fell on a loose ball in the end zone. Simonson then connected with Kaemon Sawa for a 40-yard score through the air.
The Hyaks and Fishermen played even football in the second quarter with each team putting six points on the board. Jackson Wilkin took care of that second quarter scoring for the home team with a 40-yard rushing burst. In the third quarter Wilkin added a two-yard touchdown run on a goal line keeper.
Simonson capped Ilwaco’s big offensive night with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.
For all the scoring, Cease was perhaps most pleased with his team’s defensive effort.
“I think they only ran the ball once and they got two yards,” Cease noted. “Our secondary played really well considering how many times they threw.”
Far from a one-trick pony, Wilkin also got in on the fun on defense when he wasn’t racking up offensive numbers.
“Jackson WIlkin had a fumble recovery where he just took the ball out of the guy’s hands,” Cease said.
Mikey Rodda, Keegan Kemmer and Johnson also received a nod from their head coach for their contributions on both sides of the ball.
“We just changed some things up with different guys bringing pressure and playing some games,” Cease said. “We were just trying to get them to mess up and make a mistake.”
Ilwaco (2-1) is scheduled to play at Chief Leschi next Friday.
Bulldogs take a bite out of Ducks
STEVENSON — Toutle Lake's tough start to the season continued Friday as the Ducks lost 28-0 to Stevenson.
Taylor Lundquist led the Ducks — who did not complete a pass on the day — with 60 rushing yards, and Jacob Chapman added 12.
Three games into the season, Toutle Lake has scored six points.
Coach Austin Carey made sure to focus on the play of his defense, highlighting performances by Lundquist and Cam Wheatley, along with Dylan Fraidenburg, Jacob Wambold, and Michael Palmer in coverage.