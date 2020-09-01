Prep athletes plan march in Washington

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday the SAW petition to restart high school sports had garnered 21,400 signatures.

With high school games being played, and televised, in other states around the country the sting of disappointment has grown especially poignant for athletes in Washington over the last couple weeks. Adding salt to the proverbial wound is the fact that, under normal circumstances, this would have been the first game week of the 2020 prep football season. For Naugle and his teammates, who were trying to recapture the momentum they seized upon last season, their schedule would have started against Mark Morris later this week.

“It kind of makes me sad thinking about the fact that we would be playing in three days,” Naugle said. “I have a friend who lives in Texas and it’s really hard to see them playing football while we’re at home and just having online school.”

Castle Rock football coach, Aaron Gehring, can certainly relate to the morose felt by his charges as they approach their first ghost-gameday of the fall.

“It’s definitely a different feeling. It’s hard to explain what it’s like to not be out there with the coaches and the team camaraderie and just coaching the sport that we love,” Gehring explained. “Fall is just not going to be the same without football.”