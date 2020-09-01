Prep athletes plan march in Washington

In the year 2020 there are very few certainties in life. However, if there is one thing that we have come to know is true, it’s that everything is politics these days.
Thanks to an effort this week by the upstart Student Athletes of Washington group that axiom has been proven true on the prep sports scene as well.
The brand new student group has been circulating an online petition in recent days asking Governor Jay Inslee to change course on the COVID-19 related safety regulations that have pushed prep sports to the sidelines since March. The coalition of student athletes, hereby referred to as SAW, is also helping to organize a march at the state capital in Olympia beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday in order to more robustly demonstrate their desire to play in person.
Chance Naugle, a rising junior quarterback for the Castle Rock Rockets, is one area player who put his John Hancock on the petition. He also plans to bring a large huddle of Rockets to the march and noted that the democratic effort by his peers came to his attention after seeing it on the Snapchat story of one of his friends.
“I feel like it’s very important. If kids want their voices heard then they should at least sign it and try to get as many people to that rally as we can,” Naugle said. “I know that every single football player has signed it. We’re all trying to make a change and try to save our season.”
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday the SAW petition to restart high school sports had garnered 21,400 signatures.
With high school games being played, and televised, in other states around the country the sting of disappointment has grown especially poignant for athletes in Washington over the last couple weeks. Adding salt to the proverbial wound is the fact that, under normal circumstances, this would have been the first game week of the 2020 prep football season. For Naugle and his teammates, who were trying to recapture the momentum they seized upon last season, their schedule would have started against Mark Morris later this week.
“It kind of makes me sad thinking about the fact that we would be playing in three days,” Naugle said. “I have a friend who lives in Texas and it’s really hard to see them playing football while we’re at home and just having online school.”
Castle Rock football coach, Aaron Gehring, can certainly relate to the morose felt by his charges as they approach their first ghost-gameday of the fall.
“It’s definitely a different feeling. It’s hard to explain what it’s like to not be out there with the coaches and the team camaraderie and just coaching the sport that we love,” Gehring explained. “Fall is just not going to be the same without football.”
The Rockets’ coach admits he has doubts that the petition and rally will be able to tip the scales back in favor of a more typical prep sports schedule. First and foremost, he recognizes that there is a time crunch already in play due to the delayed start of practices, and soon to be games. Secondly, he notes that there is no way to predict when Cowlitz County, or any other counties for that matter, might be allowed to progress in the state’s phased reopening plan.
Still, those realities have done little to extinguish the pride he’s felt as a coach while watching his team come together over a common cause.
“It feels great. It just shows with those guys how dedicated they are and how much they love the sport and being a part of the team,” Gehring said. “Everybody’s hearts are in the right place.”
With a team loaded with returning talent Gehring knows that his team is in jeopardy of missing out on a particularly promising season. As it stands now, prep football would be played in the early spring with a condensed schedule. But even that tentative agreement is contingent upon improvements in COVID-19 related data and social practices.
“Right now we are scheduled for six games in the spring, which right off the bat we lose three games,” Gehring said.
He noted that a reduced schedule essentially cuts one-third of the opportunity for players who are trying to get a shot to play college football, or other sports. Again though, he maintains a balanced perspective on the entire ordeal.
“We want a football season but at the same time we’ve been listening to what the state and the WIAA have been putting out and trying to make the best decisions,” Gehring said. “A lot of guys are eager and willing to play and they’ve been putting in the work.”
Just east on Spirit Lake Highway the Fighting Ducks of Toutle Lake also had at least one representative attach their name to the SAW petition. Jordyn Grabenhorst, a rising junior and setter on the volleyball team, said she was just excited to see a student-led movement focused on a return to the court, or field, as the case may be.
“A lot of my friends were doing it, and I live for sports, so when I saw it I was like, ‘I have to sign this,’ because I really just wanted to have sports back,” Grabenhorst said.
While she signed the petition with aplomb she was less gung-ho on whether she would be attending the accompanying rally at the state capital in Olympia on Thursday. Still, she says that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to get prep sports back on the docket for the 2020-21 school year, even if it means a shortened season in the spring.
“It’s weird having to adapt to different seasons, and stuff, and having to wait another couple months,” Grabenhorst said. “It’s definitely worth it. It’s better than not having sports, I should say.”
Attached to the online petition is a statement from SAW explaining their concerns, and acknowledging some of the risks associated with athletic endeavors. In the end though, the student group asserts that the risks associated with a continued hiatus from normal activities, including depression, general delinquency, and elevated stress at home, are more dangerous than those posed by coronavirus itself.
“We understand that there are risks,” read part of the statement from SAW. “There are risks every time we get into an automobile, or step on the sports field or even risks when we walk in public if some of us ‘look’ the wrong way or say the wrong thing and can end up being attacked and even shot. This is the reality for many of us.”
The petition can be found, and signed, online at www.change.org/p/jay-inslee-student-athletes-of-washington-want-to-play.
The Daily News will provide updates related to this story as they become available.
