Premier shines in Arizona

All autumn the boys in gray over at Rister Stadium kept talking about Arizona. Win or lose, they’d talk about learning lessons, putting in work and getting better in time for their big trip to the land of rattlesnakes, cacti and fraudulent ocean front property listings.
Over the weekend that commitment to their ultimate team goal put big gaudy rings on their collective fingers as the Kelso Premier 16U team ran the table to a championship at the showcase baseball tournament in Chandler, Arizona.
Monday morning the title capturing Premier team spent the morning enjoying the afterglow and touring the Grand Canyon University campus in Phoenix before catching a flight home.
“(The) trip has been great. The guys played the best baseball I’ve seen in a long time,” Kelso Premier coach, Emilio Foden told The Daily News.
Premier blanked the Players Choice Academy out of Scottsdale, Arizona by a score of 9-0 in the title tilt on Sunday. Zeke Smith and Landen Patterson combined to toss the shutout while Zach Ruwaldt handled the catching duties, as per usual. Smith racked up five strikeouts over four innings while allowing just one hit.
The Premier offense put up three runs in the first inning and four in the third frame, with a little garnish in the second and fifth innings for good measure. Smith helped his cause with two hits, two walks a run scored and another run driven in.
Carson Ryf added three hits in the championship game win while scoring three runs and swiping two bags. Fisher Wassell added a pair of hits, two runs and two RBIs.
“They really wanted it. It paid off,” noted Premier assistant coach Shawn Godino as the team began to make its way back to the Evergreen state.
The Premier squad also blanked their competition in their semifinal contest with a 10-0 win over U.S. Diamond Elite. Kyle Shellenbarger took care of the pitching duties in that penultimate affair with four strikeouts to his tally. He allowed just two hits allowed over four innings of work to earn the mercy-rule abbreviated win.
A seven run third inning helped to put the game on salt for Premier. Smith was 1-for-1 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cale Franzen added a base knock, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Premier opened up the pool-play portion of their tournament with a 12-4 win over a team that chose to be known as Process Driven. The team registered out of Kelso promptly scored 11 runs in the first three innings to take most of the drama out of the contest early.
Kellen Desbiens was 3-for-4 in the tournament opening win with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Ryf added two hits and two runs, while Michael Hause went notched two hits, including a triple, scored three runs and thieved two bags.
Patterson, Caleb Stewart, Deacon Dietz, Smith and Ruwaldt combined to keep the Drivers off balance for most of the game. Cale Franzen saw action behind the plate.
The most nerve wracking game for Premier fans came in their second contest on Saturday when they edged the Arizona Venom 8-6. Patterson started that game on the mound and was relieved by Smith.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Premier scored three runs in the third frame to claim the lead and then added another run in the fourth inning. However, the Venom scored a run of their own in the fourth and then tacked on three more in the fifth inning to take a 6-4 lead.
Down to their final turn at bat the Premier offense plated four runs in order to mark the final score and earn their ticket out of pool play.
Smith was 4-for-4 in that game with a home run, three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Hause added two hits, two walks and two runs, while Wassell posted a double and scored two runs.
“It was an absolute battle, the highest energy game of the year,” Foden said.
