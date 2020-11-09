Premier shines in Arizona

Carson Ryf added three hits in the championship game win while scoring three runs and swiping two bags. Fisher Wassell added a pair of hits, two runs and two RBIs.

“They really wanted it. It paid off,” noted Premier assistant coach Shawn Godino as the team began to make its way back to the Evergreen state.

The Premier squad also blanked their competition in their semifinal contest with a 10-0 win over U.S. Diamond Elite. Kyle Shellenbarger took care of the pitching duties in that penultimate affair with four strikeouts to his tally. He allowed just two hits allowed over four innings of work to earn the mercy-rule abbreviated win.

A seven run third inning helped to put the game on salt for Premier. Smith was 1-for-1 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cale Franzen added a base knock, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Premier opened up the pool-play portion of their tournament with a 12-4 win over a team that chose to be known as Process Driven. The team registered out of Kelso promptly scored 11 runs in the first three innings to take most of the drama out of the contest early.