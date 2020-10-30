Premier pitching shuts down Parkside

The Kelso Premier 16U fall ball squad had another successful tune-up Thursday night as the program prepares to try its luck in Arizona next month.

Premier used outstanding pitching performances from Landon Patterson and Michael Hause to dominate Parkside Construction 7-1 at Rister Stadium.

Patterson came in after a quick hook for the game’s starter and tossed a lovely game in long relief. All told he went 4 2/3 innings while allowing a single hit, a lone run and a solitary walk with seven strikeouts.

Patterson relented an early run, but KP matched it and added four in the sixth and two more in the eighth frame to bust the game open.

Hause added two more innings out of the bullpen with five strikeouts and a solitary walk mixed in.

Offensively, Carson Ryf lead with three hits, two RBI and a run. Cale Franzen also scored for Premier.

The Daily News will provide updates on Kelso Premier from Arizona as they become available.

PREMIER 7, PARKSIDE 1

Parkside 100 000 000 — 1 3 2

Kelso 100 004 020—7 10 1

Batteries Parkside Construction — N/A; Kelso Premier (16U) — Caleb Stewart, Landon Patterson, Michael Hause, Isaac Lemmons and Zachary Ruwaldt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.