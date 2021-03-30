 Skip to main content
Prairie blanks Kelso 5-0
Prairie blanks Kelso 5-0

Kelso girls soccer huddle

The Kelso girl's soccer team huddles up before its March 26 match against Mountain View.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls soccer team was unable to overcome a sluggish start Tuesday as it fell 5-0 to Prairie in 3A/4A league play.

“We started the game very slow and after 15 minutes we were down 0-2,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “After that we played better but miscommunication cost us two more goals”

Kelso goalie Eva Dawson was put to the test by the Falcons and managed to get her mittens on seven shots that were on frame. However, the Hilanders offense was never able to get out of neutral and a defensive effort alone is not enough to mount a comeback.

“The second half we played much better and created a few chances but couldn’t score,” Vejo said. “The last twenty minutes we played with three defenders trying to push more girls up front to score. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.”

Kelso (4-8) is scheduled to play at Skyview on Thursday.

