Pool Roundup: Eugenis laps competition in Lassies’ home meet

The Kelso girls swim team hosted Skyview, Columbia River, Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver, Wednesday, at Gaither Pool and watched as Angie Eugenis set the standard in several events.
A sophomore, Eugenis placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.07. Eugenis also set the mark in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:48.53.
Eugenis also helped Kelso to a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay as the anchor. Hanna Kuhn, Shayla Kazensky and Jordan Sandoz rounded out the team effort to reach a time of 2:14.45 that was just three second behind the winners from Columbia River and a tenth of a second faster than the third place swimmers from Skyview.
Kelso’s Carli Williams placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:25.43.
The Lassies finished in third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay when Williams, Adah Moore, Piper Gallagher and Sandoz turned in a time of 2:16.18 that was less than three seconds off the runner-up pace. Kelso swimmers also placed in bronze position in the 400-yard freestyle relay thanks to the efforts of Eugenis, Kazensky, Williams, and Hnna Kuhn who finished in 4:23.39.
Kuhn was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:16.41. Sandoz finished in third place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:28.88.
MM and RAL net mixed results in multi-dual meet
The Mark Morris and R.A. Long girls swim teams played host to another multiple dual meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday with Washougal and Camas making the trip to the mill city.
Mark Morris was able to defeat Washougal 82-49 but fell 132-34 when matched up against Camas.
R.A. Long put up similar scores but lost 60-55 to Washougal and dropped their contest gainst Camas 137-24.
Mark Morris posted three personal best times at the meet.
Rylee Berry, a junior, posted a PR of 6:21.34 in the 500-yard freestyle. Laurette Burckhardt, a senior, notched a PR in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 35.34, and Jacee Davis, a freshman, earned a PR in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:10.50.
Jaycee Davis, Alyssa Davis, Rylee Berry and Ava Christopher combined to finish in third place in the 200-yard medley relay for Mark Morris with a time of 2:19.64. R.A. Long took the fourth spot in the race when Keeli Hash, Kylie Hueth, Mikey Mace and Chelsee Jackson finished in 2:28.83.
Mace also finished in second place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:24.44. Alyssa Davis finished third in the 200-Yard individual medley with a time of 2:46.40, and she finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.36.
Rylee Berry placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke for Mark Morris with a time of 1:21.09. Mark Morris grabbed third place in the 400-yard freestyle relay when Berry, Jacee Davis, Alyssa Davis and Christopher finished in 4:35.50.
R.A. Long also had a pair of near-best PR’s in the 50-yard freestyle. Hueth finished the first leg of the relay in 31.43, while Mace swam her lap in 28.54.
Mark Morris and R.A. Long will open their pool for competition again on April 14 when Battle Ground, Prairie, Hockinson and La Center decend on the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.