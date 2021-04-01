Pool Roundup: Eugenis laps competition in Lassies’ home meet

The Kelso girls swim team hosted Skyview, Columbia River, Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver, Wednesday, at Gaither Pool and watched as Angie Eugenis set the standard in several events.

A sophomore, Eugenis placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.07. Eugenis also set the mark in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:48.53.

Eugenis also helped Kelso to a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay as the anchor. Hanna Kuhn, Shayla Kazensky and Jordan Sandoz rounded out the team effort to reach a time of 2:14.45 that was just three second behind the winners from Columbia River and a tenth of a second faster than the third place swimmers from Skyview.

Kelso’s Carli Williams placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:25.43.

The Lassies finished in third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay when Williams, Adah Moore, Piper Gallagher and Sandoz turned in a time of 2:16.18 that was less than three seconds off the runner-up pace. Kelso swimmers also placed in bronze position in the 400-yard freestyle relay thanks to the efforts of Eugenis, Kazensky, Williams, and Hnna Kuhn who finished in 4:23.39.