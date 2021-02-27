Plenty of first-game jitters as Hilanders drop opener

Going into the fourth quarter tied, the errors started to come back for the Hilanders.

“We always talk about how it comes down to four or five plays, and you don’t know which ones they are,” Amrine said. “That happened.”.

Kelso’s defense, which had its hands full containing Mountain View’s rushing attack, started to give up some big plays through the air, with Thunder receivers getting open behind the Hilanders' secondary in the middle of the field.

Mountain View took the lead on one such pass, with McCarthey hitting Kevin Chen in the end zone. On their next drive — after Letteer threw his second interception of the day, into triple coverage in the end zone — the Thunder did it again, with McCarthy finding Nick Johnson wide open over the middle on third-and-long for a 61-yard score.

“They got us a couple times, we lost our man,” Amrine said. “We had our guy flat-footed. One time, a guy was playing one coverage and we were in a different coverage. First-game communication stuff. When you play a good team, they can expose you, and they did.”

McCarthey finished with 186 yards on 9-of-17 passing, while going for 121 yards on the ground. As a team, the Thunder outrushed the Hilanders 229-39.