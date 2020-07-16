Play Ball: Orzel Memorial kicks up dust on opening day in Winlock

The sixth annual Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial Tournament got out of the gate here on Thursday in Winlock with a slate of five Senior Babe Ruth baseball games. With a dozen teams in pool play the tournament, hosted by Rural Baseball Inc., is the largest gathering of area baseball talent so far in this surreal COVID summer.
This year the RBI DIrtbags brought in teams from as far as Everett (Rivals) and Portland (Rockwood Ice and Parkland Construction) to play in Lewis County where facilities are currently under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Lower Columbia Baseball Club has two teams in the tournament (Nipps Burgers and Pacific Tech Construction), and they are joined on the diamond by the Black Hills Wolves, Clark County Dirt Dawgs, Camas Shredders, and three teams from the Vancouver Cardinals program.
The twelve team turnout in the midst of a pandemic is the largest turnout the Orzel Memorial Tournament has ever drawn.
“It’s busy around here,” said RBI bench coach Nayt Taylor. “I think people are just craving some baseball. They want to get out and play some baseball. We gave them that opportunity and here we are.”
That approach to the baseball gala reflects the origins of the tournament as well as the values of the weekend’s namesake, David Brian Orzel. A two-way star on the diamond for both the Kalama Chinooks and LCC Red Devils in his playing days, Orzel went on to pitch for Linfield College and then professionally in Australia. Later on, Orzel came back stateside to coach the Chinooks and then Castle Rock Rockets, as well as the Competitive Athletics and RSG Lumberkings summer ball clubs.
Orzel, along with Joe Bair of Lower Columbia Baseball Club, founded the Rural Baseball Inc. program shortly before Orzel passed away in January of 2014. The coach, who was known affectionately as “Big Papa” by his players, never saw his dream of combining players from small schools all over Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon come to life, but the Dirtbags have carried in his spirit even in his absence.
The wood bat tournament will feature five games at Winlock High School on Thursday and will follow that same pattern through Saturday. Sunday’s docket will feature four games with semifinals beginning at 11:30 a.m., and the championship game slated to start at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday morning the Dirt Dawgs, a team full of Woodland Beavers and Ridgefield Spudders, got the tournament going with a 12-3 win over Black Hills. Parkland Construction followed suit with an 11-7 win over Camas before Rockwood Ice and the Vancouver Cardinals (16U) settled for a six-inning scoreless tie. Rockwood tossed a combined no-hitter but stranded everyone with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning before running out of time.
Camas and the Vancouver Cardinals Blue (18U), as well the Dirtbags and Black Hills were still set to square off on the diamond on Thursday when the dastardly print deadline cutoff came into effect.
Play will continue beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday with the Cards (16U) set to play Nipps Burgers.
The Daily News will continue to provide updates from the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament as they become available.
Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial Tournament Schedule
At Winlock High School
Friday:
Cardinals Blue vs Nipps Burgers, 8 a.m.
PAC-Tech vs Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Nipps Burgers vs PDX Ice, 1 p.m.
Everett Rivals vs PAC-Tech, 3:30 p.m.
RBI Dirtbags vs Dirt Dawgs, 6 p.m.
Saturday:
Cardinals Blue vs PDX Parkside, 8 a.m.
Cardinals Red vs Everett Rivals, 10:30 a.m.
Black #1 vs Camo #2 (quarterfinal), 1 p.m.
Orange #2 vs Camo #1 (quarterfinal), 3:30 p.m
Orange #1 vs White #2 (quarterfinal), 6 p.m.
Sunday:
White #1 vs Black #2 (quarterfinal), 9 a.m.
Semifinal #1, 11: 30 a.m.
Semifinal #2, 2:30 p.m.
Dave Orzel Memorial Championship, 5:30 p.m.
