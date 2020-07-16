Play Ball: Orzel Memorial kicks up dust on opening day in Winlock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sixth annual Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial Tournament got out of the gate here on Thursday in Winlock with a slate of five Senior Babe Ruth baseball games. With a dozen teams in pool play the tournament, hosted by Rural Baseball Inc., is the largest gathering of area baseball talent so far in this surreal COVID summer.

This year the RBI DIrtbags brought in teams from as far as Everett (Rivals) and Portland (Rockwood Ice and Parkland Construction) to play in Lewis County where facilities are currently under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Lower Columbia Baseball Club has two teams in the tournament (Nipps Burgers and Pacific Tech Construction), and they are joined on the diamond by the Black Hills Wolves, Clark County Dirt Dawgs, Camas Shredders, and three teams from the Vancouver Cardinals program.

The twelve team turnout in the midst of a pandemic is the largest turnout the Orzel Memorial Tournament has ever drawn.

“It’s busy around here,” said RBI bench coach Nayt Taylor. “I think people are just craving some baseball. They want to get out and play some baseball. We gave them that opportunity and here we are.”