Plans for fans: C2BL opens door for fans at games, with plenty of catches

Cross your fingers and wish upon those lucky stars, but there may just be room for fans at Central 2B League games this season after all.
On Tuesday, Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright confirmed that should the league’s regions — Southwest for Kalama, Stevenson, Toutle Lake, and Wahkiakum, and West for the rest — reach Phase 2 in time, the door could be open for a limited number of spectators, depending on the sport.
But, of course, there’s a whole list of caveats.
The first, and largest, catch is COVID-19 infection rates. All of the options regarding fans — like the ability to play most sports — require regions to be in Phase 2. Currently, the West region is one of the closest to advancing to Phase 2 out of the eight regions statewide, but the Southwest is much further from reaching those required thresholds.
“We’ve got to get into Phase 2,” Wright said. “If we don’t get into Phase 2, the only thing we’re doing is running cross country, because that’s the only thing we can run in Phase 1.”
In the recently-released C2BL football schedule, teams are slated to cross between regions more often than not. Toutle Lake, Wahkiakum, and Stevenson (all members of the Southwest region) are set to play one another along with three or four games against West region teams. Meanwhile, Kalama (Southwest) and Toledo (West) are set to play each other along with five inter-region matchups.
Second among the big issues is going to be enforcement. In the recent WIAA guidelines regarding masks, it was made clear that enforcement of mask policies will not fall on the shoulders of officials or referees. Instead, mask policing will be a sort of collective effort to make sure all players, coaches, and spectators keep their noses and mouths covered.
But according to Wright, there’s a large stick hidden behind the carrot of potentially being allowed to watch games in person. While it’s not official policy yet, he said there will soon be a simple three-step, league-wide plan for enforcement.
“The first time is a warning, and the second time we stop the game until you comply,” Wright said. “And if you don’t comply, there’s no more fans for the rest of the year for that sport. Those are not voted on yet, but we’re going to publish them and that’s going to be the league policy.
“So if one Kalama person messes up at a football game, there’s no more fans at Kalama football games.”
Should the COVID-19 levels decrease and fans comply with mask policies, though, the possibility of spectators at games — both indoors and outdoors — will remain open. For outdoor sports, the number of total people will be capped at 200; subtract the number of players, coaches, officials, and other necessary personnel from that, and that’s how many fans can be allowed in. For indoor sports, the number is either 200 or a small percentage of a gym’s capacity — whichever is smaller.
Tickets will be restricted to home fans, though implementation of that policy is being handled at the school level. Wright said that at Kalama tickets will be distributed beforehand, allowing a list of all spectators to be compiled before each game. On gameday, friends and family will be able to come to the game, show their ticket, and be checked off the list.
One more problem Wright is anticipating is the combination of JV and varsity sports. Typically, a varsity contest begins within half an hour or so of the JV predecessor ending, and if fans are allowed at both contests, the stands will have to be completely emptied and sanitized in the interim.
“That’s something we are investigating in our location to see if we could make that happen,” Wright said. “Could we clean it out, disinfect, and get people back in in the amount of time we have between games?”
But despite all of the lingering question marks, Wright said that the fact that the C2BL has reached the point of figuring out the details for fans is an optimistic sign in itself.
“We’re getting so excited that we can at least see something where we have people practicing,” he said. “That’s a huge thing for us and our kids.”