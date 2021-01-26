Plans for fans: C2BL opens door for fans at games, with plenty of catches

Second among the big issues is going to be enforcement. In the recent WIAA guidelines regarding masks, it was made clear that enforcement of mask policies will not fall on the shoulders of officials or referees. Instead, mask policing will be a sort of collective effort to make sure all players, coaches, and spectators keep their noses and mouths covered.

But according to Wright, there’s a large stick hidden behind the carrot of potentially being allowed to watch games in person. While it’s not official policy yet, he said there will soon be a simple three-step, league-wide plan for enforcement.

“The first time is a warning, and the second time we stop the game until you comply,” Wright said. “And if you don’t comply, there’s no more fans for the rest of the year for that sport. Those are not voted on yet, but we’re going to publish them and that’s going to be the league policy.

“So if one Kalama person messes up at a football game, there’s no more fans at Kalama football games.”