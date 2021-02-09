Picture perfect: Prep golfers enjoy Beaver Cup on beautiful day

After weeks of dreariness, and with snow promised on the near horizon, Aaron Blackwelder made sure to schedule some good weather for the return of boys golf to Southwest Washington.
The day couldn’t have been nicer for the 11th year of the Beaver Cup, as Mint Valley Golf Course played host to golfers from nine schools Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t think we’re going to see this for a long time again,” Blackwelder said, looking out from the first tee at a cloudless blue sky over the evergreens on the hills to the north of the course.
While the weather cooperated on Feb. 9, impending snow has already affected the Beavers’ upcoming schedule. Woodland was supposed to be back at Mint Valley to face Mark Morris on Thursday, but Blackwelder said the two sides agreed to move that match up to Wednesday afternoon to try to get play in before the flakes start falling. The Beavers are also supposed to play again Monday against Washougal, but that day’s fate will be up in the air for another few days.
Beyond this week, Blackwelder expects a wet and muddy season as the boys play their rounds in the winter and spring for the first time. Normally, he tells parents to buy their kids either black or white shoes to wear on the course. This year, it was the same, but with an addendum of practical advice.
“I said ‘You can pick up white if you want to, but they’re going to be brown by the end of the season,’” Blackwelder said.
Tuesday, though, there was none of that. Cold weather had firmed up the ground over most of the nine holes. And for the golfers themselves, just getting back out for an official event was enough to make the conditions feel pretty much perfect.
“It was nice,” Woodland sophomore Dane Huddleston said. “Coming back on the course, you just get that feeling. Having an offseason for like a year and a half gives you time to get ready. It was nice to come back finally.”
Huddleston is back for the Beavers after a third-place finish at the District tournament in 2019. His partner Tuesday, senior Gaige Pilot, finished second, as the Beavers – who tied for first in the 2A GSHL – took second as a team in the season-opening jamboree.
Junior Logan Autrey is also back for the Beavers, after barely missing the cut for State last season.
“I expect those three are going to have the great season,” Blackwelder said.
The low score Tuesday belonged to the R.A. Long duo of Noah Gilchrist and Hussen Nguyen, who came in at 3-under par.
“It was really good to get back into competitive golf, especially at an event like this,” Gilchrist said. “I always love the Beaver Cup, it’s super fun. It was nice to get back out.”
Gilchrist said that he expected to come out of the final hole absolutely freezing and most of his fellow golfers would have probably said the same thing. One Hockinson Hawk told Blackwelder as he came off the course that Tuesday was the nicest weather he’d played under in a long time.