Picture perfect: Prep golfers enjoy Beaver Cup on beautiful day

Tuesday, though, there was none of that. Cold weather had firmed up the ground over most of the nine holes. And for the golfers themselves, just getting back out for an official event was enough to make the conditions feel pretty much perfect.

“It was nice,” Woodland sophomore Dane Huddleston said. “Coming back on the course, you just get that feeling. Having an offseason for like a year and a half gives you time to get ready. It was nice to come back finally.”

Huddleston is back for the Beavers after a third-place finish at the District tournament in 2019. His partner Tuesday, senior Gaige Pilot, finished second, as the Beavers – who tied for first in the 2A GSHL – took second as a team in the season-opening jamboree.

Junior Logan Autrey is also back for the Beavers, after barely missing the cut for State last season.

“I expect those three are going to have the great season,” Blackwelder said.

The low score Tuesday belonged to the R.A. Long duo of Noah Gilchrist and Hussen Nguyen, who came in at 3-under par.

“It was really good to get back into competitive golf, especially at an event like this,” Gilchrist said. “I always love the Beaver Cup, it’s super fun. It was nice to get back out.”