Picture Perfect: Kalama’s immaculate streak stays unblemished to end regular season

KALAMA — Nine games for Kalama volleyball, nine wins for the Chinooks. Twenty-seven sets played, 27 won, zero lost. Perfect.

No, not perfect. Immaculate.

The Chinooks capped off the regular season with yet another three-set sweep, taking down a feisty Wahkiakum club 25-21, 25-14, 25-20. And, while record-wise Kalama may be tied for best in the State, it’s surely not runner-up.

“It feels amazing,” sophomore setter Rhegan O’Neil said after the match. “We knew Wahkiakum was one of the tougher ones in the league, and we were ready.”

The Chinooks came out firing offensively, with senior Marley Vickers and junior Paige Chinchen logging three kills apiece early spur an early 11-5 lead. And while the Mules would rally to make it close, they never were able to close the gap any narrower than two points, fighting off one set point before Vickers put an end to the frame with authority.

“Wahkiakum is a team that just chips away, one point at a time,” coach Jeni O’Neil said. “So we went into this thinking that we have to make sure we’re prepared for everything.”