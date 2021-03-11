Picture Perfect: Kalama’s immaculate streak stays unblemished to end regular season

KALAMA — Nine games for Kalama volleyball, nine wins for the Chinooks. Twenty-seven sets played, 27 won, zero lost. Perfect.
No, not perfect. Immaculate.
The Chinooks capped off the regular season with yet another three-set sweep, taking down a feisty Wahkiakum club 25-21, 25-14, 25-20. And, while record-wise Kalama may be tied for best in the State, it’s surely not runner-up.
“It feels amazing,” sophomore setter Rhegan O’Neil said after the match. “We knew Wahkiakum was one of the tougher ones in the league, and we were ready.”
The Chinooks came out firing offensively, with senior Marley Vickers and junior Paige Chinchen logging three kills apiece early spur an early 11-5 lead. And while the Mules would rally to make it close, they never were able to close the gap any narrower than two points, fighting off one set point before Vickers put an end to the frame with authority.
“Wahkiakum is a team that just chips away, one point at a time,” coach Jeni O’Neil said. “So we went into this thinking that we have to make sure we’re prepared for everything.”
In the second set, though, things started off fast and ended faster for the Chinooks, and once again the plan went about exactly as O’Neil drew it up. The Kalama back row was solid on serve-receive all night long to keep the Chinooks in system, and Rhegan O’Neil had her pick of a multi-headed monster across the court to distribute to on the attack.
“It’s amazing when everyone is working so well together, pass-set-hit,” Vickers said.
Vickers and Chinchen led the Chinooks with 14 kills apiece, the latter doing so on a .407 percentage. Sophomore middle blocker Irene Martinez tacked on six, including two in one final 7-0 run to finish off the set. That run included a streak of five straight kills.
“Rhegan moves the ball around, and we have multiple weapons,” O’Neil said. “We don’t have just one hitter. We don’t even just have two hitters. We have multiple weapons, so once we establish all of our hitters, it’s hard for the other team’s defense to figure that out.”
As the third set began, though, the match took on a different shape. Kalama’s hits weren’t falling, and it was the Wahkiakum attacks finding the floor. Mules senior Jansi Merz turned back two stuff blocks in a row, then added a kill in the middle of a run, and suddenly Wahkiakum, whose bench had been rocking with its trademark energy all night long, turned it up to another level with a 10-5 lead.
O’Neil called a timeout, trying to get things back under control while her side looked at the possibility of their first fourth set of the season.
“I tell my players, ‘Let me focus on what they’re doing, you focus on what you’re doing,’” she said.
The Chinooks responded to the message. A 5-0 run tied it at 10-10, and a rare Wahkiakum serving error — the teams combined for just six of those all night — gave Kalama a 13-12 lead it would never surrender. Another run of five straight points put the Chinooks up 23-17, and after a brief Wahkiakum run, Chinchen hammered down an overpass to finish it.
Merz led the Mules with 10 kills and four blocks, while Jordyn Keithley-Watson added nine kills and 10 digs. Libero Reigha Neimeyer had eight digs leading the back line against Kalama’s hitters, as Wahkiakum wrapped up an absolutely brutal stretch to end its regular season.
“Overall, my girls came out and played more steadily than I've seen this week,” Mules coach Kayli Hurley said.
Thursday was their fourth match in as many days and their third straight on the road. That stretch included bouts against four of the top six teams in the Central 2B League.
“We had a few blips but much fewer than the past couple of days," Hurley added. "They came with hoarse voices to their fourth night of game play in a row and showed a lot of growth.”
Rounding out the Chinooks’ statline, libero Maggie Glaser flew around for 15 digs, and Rhegan O’Neil put up another double-double with 36 assists and 11 digs.
Wahkiakum (6-4) will open its run at the District Tournament at Ilwaco on Saturday. For its part, Kalama (9-0), will host Morton-White Pass, and look to continue its immaculate start to the season.