Phoenix Joplin, the Special Olympic poster child

Being a person with autism, Joplin needed a low stress environment that fostered growth, personal development and offered positive social interactions. All he wanted to do was play sports, not worry about his disabilities, Bernhardt said.

“He is an amazing athlete. He doesn’t understand his own skill level. He’s able to tell us what he wants to do. And his parents just balled watching him succeed,” Bernhardt said.

When Peterson first thought about going to the group she was hesitant Joplin still wouldn’t fit in.

“Not in a bad way but, the poster boards always seem like it’s for someone with more. I just thought his disability didn’t need that. But we showed up and he lighten up right away. There was a ton of happy people. They just got him,” Peterson said.

Joplin and his parents both found a safe place where they could be themselves and focus on growing Joplin’s socialization skills. The process has been awesome to witness, the outcome even more amazing, Bernhardt said.

“The family has become an inspiration for others who see that Special Olympics can give their children an opportunity to shine, gain confidence, learn new skills, make friends and feel the embrace of a supportive community,” Bernhardt wrote in a letter to The Daily News.