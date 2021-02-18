Perkins looking for effort, basics from young team

For a veteran coach like Shawn Perkins, approaching his 18th season leading Mark Morris, it can be hard to change preseason expectations for how a team should be coming along. But 2020 (and now 2021) is forcing him to do just that.
In more than three decades of coaching, he’s seen plenty of squads come and go, and he knows generally where a team needs to be after its third or fourth preseason practice. And he knows where it needs to be three days before its first game.
Then again, usually those two benchmarks are completely different days.
“It’s just crazy. I’m sure every coach has said that,” Perkins said. “This is my 22nd year as a head coach and 32nd in coaching, and it’s been the wildest, craziest ride I’ve been on.”
To add to it all, Perkins and his staff are going through this wild ride with a young and inexperienced roster, making the journey all the more crazy and unpredictable.
The Monarchs are set to start four sophomores on offense, including two on the offensive line. Tevin Larson and Zack Ziegler played together in the trenches for the Mark Morris freshman team in 2019, and Perkins is hoping that they’ll be able to take the big step together to the varsity level, joining junior Gracen Braaksma to form a solid left side.
“They kind of have that camaraderie already, and an ability to work together,” he said.
The sophomores will be 40% of a line tasked with protecting senior Jared Noel — in his first year as the Monarchs’ starting quarterback — and with opening up holes for Perkins’ Wing-T offense. With a smaller line, Perkins said that Mark Morris will go back to a more traditional Wing-T style, relying on speed and athleticism in the trenches and keeping everything a little more simple.
On defense — which Perkins described as the Monarchs’ “big question mark” — it’ll be more of the same, with just two seniors in the projected starting lineup along with five sophomores.
With so little time to get ready for their first game, Perkins said he’s shifted his attention more to effort and tenacity, and away from more technical details. And while the Monarchs want to play hard and rack up wins for their small senior class, Perkins pointed out that for the wave of 10th graders about to get significant playing time, the weird winter slate of games will be like an enhanced sort of spring ball that will allow them to get game experience as they move forward in their varsity careers.
“They can’t play tentative,” Perkins said. ”That kills defenses, if you play tentative. That just comes with confidence, and hopefully we can build confidence over the first couple games, and they get better as the year goes. And I think they will.
“They’re a good group of kids, they’ve got good heart, and they’re playing well together. Hopefully they build off of those things, and we’ll see our guys go the right direction.”
Mark Morris Monarchs
Season opener: 7 p.m. Friday @ Washougal
Spotlight game: March 19 vs. R.A. Long
2019 Record: 3-6 (2-4 2A GSHL)
2019 Finish: Did not qualify for District
OFFENSE
Style: Wing-T
Starters
QB: Jared Noel (Sr.)
FB: Jaden Anderson (Jr.)
Wing: Deacon Dietz (So.)
Wing: Georgie Mosier (Jr.)
WR: Jamison Watson (Sr.)
WR: Langston Bartell (So.)
LT: Tevin Larson (So.)
LG: Gracen Braaksma (Jr.)
C: Zack Ziegler (So.)
RG: Tim Sears (Jr.)
RT: Gunnar Henthorn (Sr.)
DEFENSE
Style: 3-4
Starters
DT: Tevin Larson (So.)
NG: Zeth Anderson (Jr.)