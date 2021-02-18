Perkins looking for effort, basics from young team

The sophomores will be 40% of a line tasked with protecting senior Jared Noel — in his first year as the Monarchs’ starting quarterback — and with opening up holes for Perkins’ Wing-T offense. With a smaller line, Perkins said that Mark Morris will go back to a more traditional Wing-T style, relying on speed and athleticism in the trenches and keeping everything a little more simple.

On defense — which Perkins described as the Monarchs’ “big question mark” — it’ll be more of the same, with just two seniors in the projected starting lineup along with five sophomores.

With so little time to get ready for their first game, Perkins said he’s shifted his attention more to effort and tenacity, and away from more technical details. And while the Monarchs want to play hard and rack up wins for their small senior class, Perkins pointed out that for the wave of 10th graders about to get significant playing time, the weird winter slate of games will be like an enhanced sort of spring ball that will allow them to get game experience as they move forward in their varsity careers.

“They can’t play tentative,” Perkins said. ”That kills defenses, if you play tentative. That just comes with confidence, and hopefully we can build confidence over the first couple games, and they get better as the year goes. And I think they will.