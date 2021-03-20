Penalties, second-half woes doom Chinooks in season finale against Forks

MONTESANO — Kalama wore white and Forks wore navy, but for much of Friday afternoon, the most prominent color at Rottle Field was yellow. And in the end, that’s what doomed the Chinooks in a 43-36 loss to the Spartans to end their 2021 spring season.
Kalama was flagged for being offside on the opening kickoff, and was flagged for the same penalty on the last play of consequence in the game. In between, the Chinooks were called for 22 more penalties over the course of the night, nearly all of the 10- or 15-yard variety. The flags were just another piece of adversity to overcome in an absolutely insane first half of play, but come the second half, they took their toll more prominently.
“Penalties killed us,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “It was a lot of undisciplined plays on our part that definitely came back to bite us in the end.”
Down by seven points late in the fourth quarter, Kalama had Forks pinned back deep in its own territory. After a false start — the Spartans finished with 10 penalties of their own — two stopped runs set up third-and-9. The Chinooks thought they had gotten off the field after they limited Hayden Baker to another short gain, but a yellow handkerchief lay on the field next to the Forks tailback. A facemask call gave the Spartans a first down, and immediately after the call, an unsportsmanlike conduct was tacked on to give Forks a total of 30 free yards along with the new set of downs.
Two more short Baker runs set up third-and-1 near midfield with just over a minute left. The Spartans went to a hard count, drew a Chinook defender over the line and penalty No. 24 on the day was enough to give Forks one last first down to bring out the victory formation.
“For our guys to compete like they did was very, very impressive,” Forks coach Trevor Highfield said.
It was a frustrating end to a frustrating half for the Chinooks, nixing out a first 24 minutes that was a duel of offensive highlight reels between Baker and Carter Windle for Forks and Kalama quarterback Jackson Esary and the Chinooks' receiver corps.
Forks struck first with sheer luck. The Chinooks held strong on their first defensive set of downs, forcing the Spartans to punt on fourth-and-6 and getting a hand on the kick. Instead of setting Kalama up with good field possession, though, the ball bounced right into the hands of one of the Forks up-men, who took it eight yards to continue a drive that ended up lasting 15 plays on the way to the end zone.
On the ensuing Kalama possession, two completions and an Esary run set the Chinooks in the red zone, where their quarterback went into hero mode. On second down from the 15, the Spartans collapsed the pocket and got multiple shots at Esary. The junior ran out of the first tackle, spun back five yards, bounced off the second, and started making his way back toward the line of scrimmage until one last Spartan got a hold of him for good. On his way down, though, Esary fired a bullet over the middle, where Nate Meyer slid to catch it for a 15-yard touchdown.
That was just one of a handful of first-half plays for Esary that were memorable, even by his standards. With holding calls routinely backing the Chinooks up behind the sticks, McDonald had to keep calling deep shots. Midway through the second quarter, Esary did his escape act for 15 seconds in the backfield on third-and-29 at his own 22-yard line, getting as far back as the goal line before uncorking a moonshot that ended up in Meyer’s hands.
Late in the first half with Kalama up 20-7, things sped up to create one of the more insane two-minute stretches imaginable to most fans, or sports reporters. First, Forks drove down the field to score with 1:45 left on the clock. On the first play of the ensuing Kalama possession, Esary went over the top to Meyer, and 70 yards later it was 28-14.
On the kickoff that followed, the Chinooks tackled the returner a little too hard and a little too late, and talked a little too much in the aftermath. A pair of late hit and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties tacked 30 yards onto an already-good return, setting the Spartans up at the 14-yard line. From there, it only took three plays for them to cut it back to a 28-21 deficit.
With 25 seconds left on the clock, it would have been reasonable to assume, under the circumstances, that the Chinooks would get a decent chance to score right back. But that drive, something changed. On first down, the pressure got to Esary, who just barely threw his way out of a sack. The second play, the same thing happened. On third down, the Kalama quarterback wasn’t able to escape and got sacked as time ran out on the half.
The teams jogged off the field, and fans on both sides were left to wonder the stop was solely due to the obvious passing downs or whether the Spartans had started to figure something out that worked.
It turned out to be the latter. The Spartans spent the entire second half in the Kalama backfield, and where the Chinooks’ offense was high-flying and electric in the first half, it was grounded and shut out completely in the second.
“They widened the D-ends out a little bit, which was hard on our O-line,” McDonald said. “But they played well the whole game, and they kept their composure better than we did.”
After going 8-of-14 for 238 yards with three touchdowns and a pick in the first two quarters, Esary was just 5-of-13 for 101 in the second half with a pair of interceptions.
Kalama’s quarterback was also the only Chinook to run the ball in the second half, but each of his final five carries were stopped behind the line of scrimmage.
“We had a good scheme and some different things that he hadn’t seen probably coming into the game,” Highfield said. “Watching all their film over and over and over, we got to their quarterback better than anybody has all year.”
And while Kalama’s offense couldn’t get its big plays going, the Forks offense kept chugging along. After racking up 120 first-half yards on 19 carries, Baker kept up the pace with 124 more yards in the second half, as the Spartans ground down the Chinooks up front.
“He’s the heart and soul of our team,” Highfield said. The way he runs, with so much toughness, with so much presence to him, his field vision has gotten better. There’s just so many things that he has done and continues to do exceptionally.”
Forks’ senior tailback even got in on the passing game, tying the game up at 28-28 with a 32-yard pass to Ryan Rancourt out of the Wildcat formation.
Even without the Chinooks offense getting much done, Esary found one more way to get into the scoring summary, taking an interception of his own back 43 yards to briefly give Kalama the lead back. But Baker’s lone rushing touchdown tied it back up, Esary threw a pick in the red zone, and the Spartans marched right down the field, with Windle giving them a final lead with just under seven minutes left.
The loss ends the season for Kalama with a baffling 2-3 record on the shortened season. The Chinooks’ other two losses came to Napavine and Onalaska — who played Saturday for the 2B District title — and were just as high-scoring, highlight-filled, and close as this one.
Coming out of the short offseason, with just five seniors set to graduate, Kalama will return most of its starters in the fall, and McDonald said the Chinooks will be remembering this ill-fitting end to the season for the months to come.
“We’re going to look at it and learn from it,” he said. “And hope we come out bigger and faster and stronger next year.”