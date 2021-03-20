Penalties, second-half woes doom Chinooks in season finale against Forks

That was just one of a handful of first-half plays for Esary that were memorable, even by his standards. With holding calls routinely backing the Chinooks up behind the sticks, McDonald had to keep calling deep shots. Midway through the second quarter, Esary did his escape act for 15 seconds in the backfield on third-and-29 at his own 22-yard line, getting as far back as the goal line before uncorking a moonshot that ended up in Meyer’s hands.

Late in the first half with Kalama up 20-7, things sped up to create one of the more insane two-minute stretches imaginable to most fans, or sports reporters. First, Forks drove down the field to score with 1:45 left on the clock. On the first play of the ensuing Kalama possession, Esary went over the top to Meyer, and 70 yards later it was 28-14.

On the kickoff that followed, the Chinooks tackled the returner a little too hard and a little too late, and talked a little too much in the aftermath. A pair of late hit and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties tacked 30 yards onto an already-good return, setting the Spartans up at the 14-yard line. From there, it only took three plays for them to cut it back to a 28-21 deficit.