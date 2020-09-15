Peers remember relationships with prep basketball coaching legend Ed Pepple

“It was at Port Townsend, and the kids could not wait,” Fraser said. “I mean, even in the Columbia (River) Gorge, Mercer Island had a name our players wanted to measure up against.”

On the court, Pepple’s squads at Mercer Island were a handful. They were disciplined. They were efficient. And they were a team-first working unit – always.

“His in-game strategy was as good as anybody in the history of this state,” Bakamus said.

Off the court, they had distinct characteristics, too – notably the wine-colored blazers they wore to and from games, and the maroon-colored basketball with which they brought along.

“A lot of today’s high school coaches … have to fit a mold of what a head coach should look like,” Fraser said. “Ed just acted that way – professionally. And he did things his own way. He was an innovator.”

Current Mercer Island boys basketball coach Gavin Cree played for Pepple, graduating in 2000. He also coached on his staff for five seasons.

“He was incredibly organized. There wasn’t a minute that wasn’t hashed out at practice. And he was on time and prompt for everything,” Cree said. “He was also incredibly passionate and had great enthusiasm, which was one of our core things.”