Papermakers roll to victory on the pitch at Kelso

KELSO — It was a better showing than the first go round but the vaunted Camas Papermakers once again got the best of the Hilanders with a 3-1 win on the pitch, Monday in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League soccer action.
The Papermakers wasted little time getting busy on the pitch and punched in a pair of goals between the 15th minute and the 25th minute. A standoff over the next 15 minutes sent the Hilanders to the intermission facing a 2-0 deficit.
“Camas is one of the best teams in the state and it’s hard to play against them,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “They are really fast and most of their girls play club so they play soccer all year.”
Not that the Hilanders were intimidated by their opponents. That’s just not the way Kelso comes to play. So, in the 47th minute, Alexis Richards decided it was time to get the goose egg off the Hilanders side of the scoreboard and delivered an arching shot on goal that found the back of the net.
“That was a really good shot, maybe from 25-30 yards and from an angel,” Vejo said. “I was so happy for her. She’s a senior and one of our best defenders and she was able to score. That’s something she’ll remember, I’m sure.”
The goal brought Kelso back within striking distance and the score remained the same for the next 18 minutes until the Papermakers got loose for another goal to notch the final score.
In fifty minutes of field time goalie Tera Liebe posted 18 saves, many of those on long shots from an eager Camas squad. Eva Dawson added nine saves of the final 30 minutes of the contest.
“They were shooting from everywhere,” Vejo said. “Honestly, all three of their goals were mistakes by us.”
Even in defeat, the Hilanders had plenty to pride themselves on, especially when considering that they were blanked by the Camas 4-0 in their first meeting of the season.
“We had some good opportunities today. I think we are more confident and right now we really believe that we can compete against anybody,” Vejo said. “And the first time we played them that was basically our first time playing all season. Now we play more as a team and our intensity is going up and up.”
Kelso (4-5) will play at Union on Wednesday before hosting Mountain View on Friday.