Papermakers roll to victory on the pitch at Kelso

KELSO — It was a better showing than the first go round but the vaunted Camas Papermakers once again got the best of the Hilanders with a 3-1 win on the pitch, Monday in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League soccer action.

The Papermakers wasted little time getting busy on the pitch and punched in a pair of goals between the 15th minute and the 25th minute. A standoff over the next 15 minutes sent the Hilanders to the intermission facing a 2-0 deficit.

“Camas is one of the best teams in the state and it’s hard to play against them,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “They are really fast and most of their girls play club so they play soccer all year.”

Not that the Hilanders were intimidated by their opponents. That’s just not the way Kelso comes to play. So, in the 47th minute, Alexis Richards decided it was time to get the goose egg off the Hilanders side of the scoreboard and delivered an arching shot on goal that found the back of the net.

“That was a really good shot, maybe from 25-30 yards and from an angel,” Vejo said. “I was so happy for her. She’s a senior and one of our best defenders and she was able to score. That’s something she’ll remember, I’m sure.”