Panthers put Jacks away early in season-opener at Lumberyard

It was a Saturday, at the park; the sun was hot enough to think about the 4th of July. But that wasn’t enough to take the sting out of a 16-3 loss for the Lumberjacks against Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League baseball opener.

The Panthers plated eight runs in the second inning to jump out to a 11-0 lead and they never looked back to see if anyone was gaining on them. It wouldn’t have mattered if they had.

“We’re a young baseball team. There’s just no way around it. And when you only have five days to prepare that’s tough for anybody,” first year R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield said. “I think they handled that better than we did.”

Indeed, it appeared as though a combination of first game jitters and general inexperience was just too much for the Lumberjacks to handle in their first trip out of the chute since 2019, or as was the case for R.A. Long’s sophomore starting pitcher, Logan Goldner, ever.

And sure, R.A. Long pitchers gave up 10 hits, but they also allowed 11 bases on balls, with a balk mixed in just to keep the umpires on their toes.

But that doesn’t mean Littlefield is throwing in the towel on his game one starter. He’s just got a more clear idea of what exactly needs refining for his hurlers on the hill.