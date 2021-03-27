Panthers put Jacks away early in season-opener at Lumberyard

It was a Saturday, at the park; the sun was hot enough to think about the 4th of July. But that wasn’t enough to take the sting out of a 16-3 loss for the Lumberjacks against Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League baseball opener.
The Panthers plated eight runs in the second inning to jump out to a 11-0 lead and they never looked back to see if anyone was gaining on them. It wouldn’t have mattered if they had.
“We’re a young baseball team. There’s just no way around it. And when you only have five days to prepare that’s tough for anybody,” first year R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield said. “I think they handled that better than we did.”
Indeed, it appeared as though a combination of first game jitters and general inexperience was just too much for the Lumberjacks to handle in their first trip out of the chute since 2019, or as was the case for R.A. Long’s sophomore starting pitcher, Logan Goldner, ever.
And sure, R.A. Long pitchers gave up 10 hits, but they also allowed 11 bases on balls, with a balk mixed in just to keep the umpires on their toes.
But that doesn’t mean Littlefield is throwing in the towel on his game one starter. He’s just got a more clear idea of what exactly needs refining for his hurlers on the hill.
“I told the guys, I don’t know the exact number of free nineties that we got as far as walks and hit by pitches but I’ve never won a baseball game when that number is close to 20,” Littlefield said. “That’s hard to come back from. We’re lucky that they only got 16 runs.”
Travis Gibson took care of the bulk of the pitching duties for Washougal as the Panthers defense limited R.A. Long to just five hits in the game.
“Their pitcher was good,” Littlefield said. “He was in the zone. He had some good velo, so that was a good guy for us to see before we play some good teams next week.”
After surrendering five more runs in the third inning R.A. Long was able to steady itself with a series of pitching changes that included Adam Hartley, Logan Dorland and Lonnie Brown, who drew praise from his coach for helping to stop the bleeding. The Lumberjacks’ trio of relief pitchers held the Panthers scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.
“I was really happy with the three other guys I threw in there,” Littlefield added. “We just didn’t get the result that we wanted.”
Still, trailing 16-0 and staring down a mercy-rule loss in the bottom of the fifth inning the Lumberjacks refused to put their axes away and made sure to go down chopping. The tactic worked, too, as they chipped out three hits and a pair of walks to score three runs in what wound up as the final inning.
“Moose (Kotera) didn’t hit a barrel shot there at the end but he hit one down the line and then just busted tail down the line,” Littlefield said. “He was awesome all day. He was making plays everywhere I put him as a super utility guy. He was our leader, had a great attitude all day and was keeping the guys up.”