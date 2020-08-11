Pair of locals athletes receive awards for positivity

When Kalama soccer assistant coach, and head track coach, Pat Shipley saw the list of attributes lauded by Positive Athlete he knew there was only one selection that fit the mold: Ruby Jackson.

“The light bulb went off,” Shipley said. “Ruby meets all of these things to a T. She really is an amazing positive athlete.”

As a sophomore, Jackson qualified as an alternate for the State championship track meet in Cheney and, according to Shipley, she happily tagged along. As an underclassmen, she was just excited to cheer on her teammates and not at all put out that she might not get the chance to compete.

As it turned out, Jackson’s talents were needed. She helped run in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, earning a seventh-place finish along with Kailey Shipley, Melanie Martinez and Brooke Milohov in the latter event.

Earlier in her sophomore campaign Jackson suffered a gruesome lower body injury that required surgery. The Kalama girls soccer team qualified for the State final that year, and Jackson had a chance to return to the pitch for the penultimate contest.

Instead she elected to sit, thereby giving those players who got the Chinooks to the title tilt a chance to finish it off. She sacrificed her own ambition so others could pick the fruits of their labor.