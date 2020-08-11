Pair of locals athletes receive awards for positivity

How do you recognize someone who is quiet, who might shy away from the spotlight while uplifting others into it? How do you recognize an athlete without strictly applying success/failure or by undertaking advanced statistical analysis?
Former NFL star Hines Ward is trying to do just that. The former Pittsburgh Steeler founded an organization called Positive Athlete, which uses an acronym of “OPERATE” (Optimistic attitude, Putting team first, being an Encouraging teammate, being Respectful admitting imperfections, and Always giving 100 percent effort, having a True heart for others, and Embracing service) to honor players who fit those attributes.
Isaiah Flanagan, a three-sport star from Woodland, and Ruby Jackson, a three-sport junior from Kalama, both received the Positive Athlete Award for the 2019-20 school year.
Flanagan didn’t get a spring season, which would have been spent on the soccer pitch, but he was tabbed with Washington’s positive soccer play award anyhow.
Basketball coach Jesse Buck, who nominated Flanagan along with teammate Isaac Hall, had no issues with Flanagan being recognized as a soccer player. Buck was just happy Flanagan was recognized at all.
“He’s the hardest-working athlete I’ve been around since I’ve been coaching,” Buck said. “Every day, it was literally 100 percent every rep all the time, in practice, after a win or after a loss. He was so respectful to everyone on the team. He wasn’t the most vocal person, but he would say something when he needed to say something.”
The Beavers’ coach believes Flanagan’s words were particularly poignant because he knew how to pick his spots.
“His words carried more weight. He’s a lead-by-example by nature, but when we needed something, he could express it in a positive way,” Buck said.
Flanagan was not only an important part of Woodland’s football team last fall, he was an integral part of the Beavers hoops squad that overcame early struggles in order to make a Cinderella run to the regional round of the 2A playoffs.
Buck said Flanagan gave full effort in every game, in every practice, in every drill. At times it seemed like the senior was merely trying to make the team as opposed to being a dependable force at both ends of the court, as he was.
That mindset diffused throughout the Beavers roster, eventually leading to a late five-game winning streak with massive upset wins over the Greater St. Helens League champions from Columbia River and the Evergreen Conference runner-ups from W. F. West.
“When your better players exhibit that, and it’s genuine — and he wasn’t the only one — a lot of our seniors did this. But that’s what made them special,” Buck said. “They allowed for that growth everyone just by conducting themselves individually (the way they did).”
Just nine miles north, Jackson, who was recognized as the state’s girls soccer player, is considered shy and quiet, no less a leader than her more vocal teammates.
When Kalama soccer assistant coach, and head track coach, Pat Shipley saw the list of attributes lauded by Positive Athlete he knew there was only one selection that fit the mold: Ruby Jackson.
“The light bulb went off,” Shipley said. “Ruby meets all of these things to a T. She really is an amazing positive athlete.”
As a sophomore, Jackson qualified as an alternate for the State championship track meet in Cheney and, according to Shipley, she happily tagged along. As an underclassmen, she was just excited to cheer on her teammates and not at all put out that she might not get the chance to compete.
As it turned out, Jackson’s talents were needed. She helped run in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, earning a seventh-place finish along with Kailey Shipley, Melanie Martinez and Brooke Milohov in the latter event.
Earlier in her sophomore campaign Jackson suffered a gruesome lower body injury that required surgery. The Kalama girls soccer team qualified for the State final that year, and Jackson had a chance to return to the pitch for the penultimate contest.
Instead she elected to sit, thereby giving those players who got the Chinooks to the title tilt a chance to finish it off. She sacrificed her own ambition so others could pick the fruits of their labor.
“As far as work ethic, leading by example, she is amazing,” Shipley said. “She’s always giving 100 percent. Always being respectful to coaches and her teammates. She would always put somebody else first if that was beneficial to the team.”
A complete list of Positive Athlete award winners can be found online at positiveathlete.org/about/.
