PacTech comes up clutch against COVID-19

Those orders opened up the possibility for PacTech to donate its surplus of PPE to PeaceHealth.

“I just think everyone needs to do what they can. If you can help out, we’ll get through this,” Miller said. “Everybody wants it to be over, but it isn’t gonna get over if everyone doesn’t help each other.”

Both PacTech and PeaceHealth are community partners with the Cowlitz Black Bears of the West Coast League, and general manager Gus Farah was pleased to see one sponsor helping out another.

The Black Bears helped spread the news of the PPE donation on social media. Farah was also happy to talk about what PacTech and PeaceHealth mean to the community, not just in terms of donations and sponsorships and other forms of philanthropy, but what the companies contribute in terms of their business.