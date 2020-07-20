Pacific Tech rides the wave to capture Orzel Memorial title

That sort of move can go one of two ways for a team, and oftentimes the decision to gamble on a player who has been on sabbatical can turn regrettable in a hurry. On Sunday, though, there were no regrets for the Techies as Marcum threw an 84-pitch complete game shutout to secure a 2-0 win for the LCBC AA team in the title tilt. Along the way Marcum struck out 10 batters, while allowing just two hits and issuing zero free passes.

“We went into this weekend knowing that we were going to be super low on pitching and he texted me half way through the last game and asked, ‘Hey Coach, do you need some pitching?’ I said, yes, absolutely, as quick as I can,” Pacific Tech coach, Tyler Parsons, said. “He comes in fresh off vacation and absolutely bulldogged. He just mowed guys down. He was pounding the zone. Getting into good counts and forcing ground balls. It was probably the best we’ve seen out of him all summer.”

Still, even Parsons admitted that it was a calculated roll of the dice to bring Marcum back straight from a road trip to the pitcher’s mound.

“Sometimes you call a guy off vacation and you can get multiple different things. You can get a guy who’s tired. You can get a guy who’s not able to find the zone and just not in the right mentality but he came in and was just absolutely fantastic for us,” Parsons noted.