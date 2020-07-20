Pacific Tech rides the wave to capture Orzel Memorial title

It wasn’t always easy, and the game plan was forever fluid, but the end results for Pacific Tech Construction could not be questioned.
Playing their fifth game in three days the Techies from Lower Columbia Baseball Club emerged victorious over the Vancouver Cardinals Blue team by a tally of 2-0 in the sixth annual Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial championship game.
Looking back to the start of their weekend the Pac-Tech tournament win becomes even more impressive. On Friday the Senior Babe Ruth team had only eight players show up for their first game of the tournament. Borrowing a player from their fellow Lower Columbia Baseball Club members from Nipps Burgers, the PAC-Tech crew was able to scrape out a win as head coach Tyler Parsons tried to manage his team, warmup the left fielder, and maintain his sanity all at once.
Slowly but surely PAC-Tech added reinforcements to their dugout over the weekend. First there was another player, who had the right jersey and everything. Then there was an assistant coach to help keep order. And then, finally, on Sunday afternoon PAC-Tech southpaw Brayden Marcum answered the call to return from vacation in order to throw the championship tilt.
Having spent the last several days splashing cannonballs into Detroit Lake in Oregon country, the Rainier High School pitcher tore up the asphalt to reach Winlock in time for the first pitch.
That sort of move can go one of two ways for a team, and oftentimes the decision to gamble on a player who has been on sabbatical can turn regrettable in a hurry. On Sunday, though, there were no regrets for the Techies as Marcum threw an 84-pitch complete game shutout to secure a 2-0 win for the LCBC AA team in the title tilt. Along the way Marcum struck out 10 batters, while allowing just two hits and issuing zero free passes.
“We went into this weekend knowing that we were going to be super low on pitching and he texted me half way through the last game and asked, ‘Hey Coach, do you need some pitching?’ I said, yes, absolutely, as quick as I can,” Pacific Tech coach, Tyler Parsons, said. “He comes in fresh off vacation and absolutely bulldogged. He just mowed guys down. He was pounding the zone. Getting into good counts and forcing ground balls. It was probably the best we’ve seen out of him all summer.”
Still, even Parsons admitted that it was a calculated roll of the dice to bring Marcum back straight from a road trip to the pitcher’s mound.
“Sometimes you call a guy off vacation and you can get multiple different things. You can get a guy who’s tired. You can get a guy who’s not able to find the zone and just not in the right mentality but he came in and was just absolutely fantastic for us,” Parsons noted.
On the other side of things was King’s Way ace Isaiah McLeod who was toeing the rubber for the Vancouve squad. The Vancouver Cardinals team also featured several players from The Daily News coverage area including pitcher Jadon Williamson (who won a game on Saturday), third baseman Easton Ortega, and shortstop Hayden Witham.
One radar gun on site on Sunday had McLeod sitting around 81 miles per hour on the day while topping out at 83. In a battle of left-handed aces PAC-Tech was able to do just enough to damage with six hits to secure the advantage.
Kolten Lindstrom had three hits in the game for LCBC, including two RBI doubles.
“We managed to put some AB’s together when we really needed to with guys in scoring position,” Parsons said. “I know Kolten Lindstrom came up and hit a huge double for us, he actually did it twice, we scored a couple runs. And then those guys coming up with a guy on third base and just hitting ground balls so we could trade an out for a run. That was huge for us. It changes the whole game.”
Looking back on the long strange weekend in Winlock the LCBC skipper made sure to throw out some kudos to Sean McFarland who helped hold things together from the hot corner as they played day after day with a skeleton crew.
The win sent Pacific Tech Construction (17-1) home with the 2020 Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial trophy and simultaneously brought their season to a storybook close.
“We’ve struggled all year to find games and going forward this is it, but it’s not a bad way to send the guys out. Five-and-O is pretty good,” Parsons said.
