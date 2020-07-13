Pac Tech sweeps aside Nipp's

Pacific Tech Construction demonstrated why it’s a good baseball team on Saturday.
First, it swept fellow Lower Columbia club Nipp’s Burgers in Clatskanie in an American Legion AA doubleheader, playing at Pete Hazapis Field, a diamond with two sets of cutoffs tucked into the city park by the river.
Second, it won both games in differing fashion, stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win in the opener, then scored six runs in bottom of the second to jumpstart an 11-0 snoozer in the nightcap as the sun receded.
“I’m really proud of how the guys competed,” Pac Tech skipper Tyler Parsons said. “You got bases loaded and the game-winning run on second and we’re able to manage that damage to nothing. That’s huge. And to come back in the second game and put up seven runs in the first two (innings), that’s huge.”
The blowout was a demonstration of Pac Tech’s depth, both offensively and on the mound.
Brodie Fitzpatrick, who just finished his freshman year at Kelso, was dazzling on the mound, tossing six innings of two-hit, shutout ball with five Ks against no walks and a single hit batter.
He struck out four through two innings, but settled down into a rhythm and had Nipp’s guessing all day.
Production came from all over the lineup, with Fitzpatrick himself notching a pair of singles and a run scored out of the seven hole.
Tegan Connors was a lightning rod out of the leadoff spot, scoring two runs with a hit and an RBI and caused problems any time he was on the base paths.
Sean McFarland hit a rocket into fenceless right field, which rolled long enough to give the Kelso sophomore time to make a full revolution for a three-run round-tripper.
Ben Muraski, a classmate of McFarland’s, drove in a pair with a right-side single.
Pac Tech got started in the second when starter Austin McQuilliams beaned Fitzpatrick with one out, then Canyon Rader doubled down the left field line just inside the bag to push Fitzpatrick around to third.
Riley Kirk walked, then Connors blooped one into center to drive in Fitzpatrick for a 2-0 lead.
McQuilliams fanned Joey Strange to get to two outs, but then Kolten Lindstrom singled on the ground to left, but a bobble there allowed an extra run in Kirk to score, doubling PT’s lead at 4-0 and bringing up McFarland, who hit his Howitzer and pushed the advantage to 7-0.
“These guys make it really hard to make a lineup with nine, maybe 10 guys, depending on who is pitching,” Parsons said. “To be able to hit 1-9 and not have a weaker side to the lineup — now we can have an eight guy put one just as far as we’re hitting triples out there. That’s huge.”
Parsons, though, has been careful about routine and mindset.
The top five of the order stay put every game, and Strange plays shortstop every inning of every game.
It’s a new position for Naselle’s Strange, but Parsons felt it necessary to never have to switch shortstops. Too often, he thinks, does a team move its shortstop to the mound, only give up an error at the most important infield spot.
Strange has been up and down so far this summer, but he’s settled in to help Pac Tech to an 11-1 mark, behind the deep pitching and lineup.
“We knew it was a gonna be a struggle at a weaker position, but he’s done a fantastic job for never playing the position,” Parsons said. “It helps the defense hugely by the shortstop never having to leave. He never leaves. So that’s big for our defense.”
Meanwhile, Nipp’s came within one swing of snatching the first game, and walked away hopeful some lessons got learned amongst the largely Mark Morris group.
“The only thing we could’ve done better was execute at the plate,” Nipp’s manager Max Tilton said. “There were multiple innings (in the first game) with guys in scoring position — second, third base — and we couldn’t just get that one extra hit.”
There was a bright spot. A very precise bright spot. Like a laser.
Astoria sophomore Gunnar Olson hit a ball nearly into the parked cars beyond the fenceless left field that broke up Fitzpatrick’s no-hit bid to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
But the PT defense held. Kolten Lindstrom was spry in blocking an errant pitch and recovering and firing to McFarland at third to get Olson, who tried to move up.
Fitzpatrick then plunked Karson Hawkins, followed by a single from Colton Carlson to put the shutout in doubt.
But Fitzpatrick got a pair of flyouts to end the threat, though it was a positive to get a couple runners on for the first time since the first inning.
In the opener, Lindstrom and McFarland had a pair of hits for the victors, and Austin McQuilliams and Corbin Jenson each did the same for Nipp’s.
At Clatskanie
PAC-TECH 4, NIPPS 3
Nipps 000 030 0 — 3 8 3
PAC-Tech 001 030 X — 4 7 1
Batteries: Nipps Burgers — Tristan Warden, Gunnar Olson (5) and Austin McQuilliams; Pacific Tech — Brayden Marcum, Kolten Lindstrom (7) and Lindstrom and Riley Kuhl.
Game 2
At Clatskanie
PAC-TECH 11, NIPPS 0
PAC-Tech 171 001 2 — 11 13 1
Nipps 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Batteries: Pacific Tech — Brodie Fitzpatrick and Lindstrom; Nipps Burgers — Austin McQuilliams, Jaxon Eaton (2), Karson Hawkins (3), Colton Carlson (6) and Tristan Warden and Austin McQuilliams.
