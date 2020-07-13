Pac Tech sweeps aside Nipp's

Production came from all over the lineup, with Fitzpatrick himself notching a pair of singles and a run scored out of the seven hole.

Tegan Connors was a lightning rod out of the leadoff spot, scoring two runs with a hit and an RBI and caused problems any time he was on the base paths.

Sean McFarland hit a rocket into fenceless right field, which rolled long enough to give the Kelso sophomore time to make a full revolution for a three-run round-tripper.

Ben Muraski, a classmate of McFarland’s, drove in a pair with a right-side single.

Pac Tech got started in the second when starter Austin McQuilliams beaned Fitzpatrick with one out, then Canyon Rader doubled down the left field line just inside the bag to push Fitzpatrick around to third.

Riley Kirk walked, then Connors blooped one into center to drive in Fitzpatrick for a 2-0 lead.

McQuilliams fanned Joey Strange to get to two outs, but then Kolten Lindstrom singled on the ground to left, but a bobble there allowed an extra run in Kirk to score, doubling PT’s lead at 4-0 and bringing up McFarland, who hit his Howitzer and pushed the advantage to 7-0.