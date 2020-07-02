PAC-Tech plates a baker’s dozen in win over Toledo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pacific tech kept up their winning ways here at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie on Wednesday as they dumped Toledo 13-1 in an abbreviated non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball contest.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team earned a ten-run mercy rule victory in five innings over the team from Toledo thanks in large part to a seven-run offensive outburst in the third frame. PAC-Tech was buoyed by the efforts of Ben Muraski, Canyon Rader, and Thomas Hensley, who each notched two hits in the win.

Kolten Lindstrom, PAC-Tech’s regular catcher, took an opportunity to stretch his legs on Wednesday but didn’t take the day off. Instead, Lindstrom climbed the hill and earned the victory, going four innings and allowing just one run to become the pitcher of record. Riley Kirk tossed a scoreless fifth frame to keep the ten-run win intact.

The contest was the first of the season for Toledo as they look to salvage some of their diamond time this year. The upstart team is skippered by Bill Waag, who was hired to coach Toledo’s high school team earlier this year.

Justin Filla had two hits, including a double, for Toledo. Ryan Bloomstrom absorbed the loss on the mound.

Pacific Tech (7-0) was scheduled to play in the Chehalis