Pac Tech advances to semis at Haymaker
Pac Tech advances to semis at Haymaker

Pacific Tech Construction scored two seventh-inning runs to seal a 6-3 quarterfinal win over fellow AA LCBC club Nipps Burgers in Winlock on Saturday during the quarterfinal round of the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament.

Pac Tech will play the winner of the Clark County Dirt Dawgs, made up of several current and former Woodland Beavers, and the Vancouver Cardinals.

More information, like box scores and stats, will be made available later.

The Rural Baseball, Inc. Dirtbags will play Parkside at 6 p.m.

Other scores

Vancouver Cardinals (Blue) 2, Portland Parkside 1

Everett Rivals 1, Vancouver Cardinals (Red) 0

