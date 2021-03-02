Out in the Open: Former LCC guard, Daugherty stands for positive change at Southern Utah

Professional athletes, especially women, seemed to lead the push for social justice, and some even joined in the protests happening across the country.

“It’s nice to see people taking a stand for this so it’s not just African Americans having to take a stand,” Daugherty said. “It’s nice to see everyone joined together and I think it gives the other side no choice but to move with it.”

The promotion of Black Lives Matter by the NBA and the WNBA caused many fans to take to Twitter and publicly declare their abandonment of the sport. While the athletes explained over and over that the movement was about human rights, many still chose to meet it with resentment.

“There’s an obvious difference,” Daugherty said. “[Being Black] is like always being on the edge, and until people start to realize that, then it’s never going to change.”

In addition to becoming a leader on her team, Daugherty has also become a leader in the community. In her short time so far in Cedar City, she’s continued to be an example to those around her while consistently treating others with respect and kindness.

“Her character is out of this world,” Honahona said of her fiancé. “You’ll never meet a greater person. She’s humble, easy going, and the most respectful person.”