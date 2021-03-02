Out in the Open: Former LCC guard, Daugherty stands for positive change at Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cherita Daugherty’s hometown of Vancouver, Washington, is home to over 180,000 people. About 2.5% of the population identifies as Black, meaning Daugherty’s old stomping grounds consists of approximately 4,500 Black individuals.
Cedar City, Utah, where Daugherty plays basketball for Southern Utah University, is home to around 36,500 people, with 0.81% identifying as Black. When school is in session, approximately 230 more Black individuals move into Cedar City, which means that Daugherty is one of just 526 Black people living in Festival City, USA.
Nonetheless, Daugherty, along with her fiancé, former Centralia Community College women’s basketball guard Tianna Honahona, have found a new home in Cedar City.
Together, the couple works to inspire those around them to become kinder, more understanding and inclusive to all members of society. Though basketball brought them to Cedar City, the two stay because they feel they can promote positive change within the community.
Summer of 2020
In late May of 2020, a video surfaced of a white police officer in Minnesota kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds, ultimately resulting in Floyd’s death.
The video prompted protests throughout the world, with minority groups crying out for social justice in continuation of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“It’s infuriating,” Daugherty said of police brutality. “It’s easy to get mad and it’s easy to blame, but if you’re never in that situation, you’ll never know what it’s like.”
As Daugherty watched on in horror, she was knee-deep in the process of determining where to continue her collegiate basketball career.
She had just completed her two years at Lower Columbia Community College, where she averaged 9.7 PPG, 5.7RPG and 4.4 APG, when universities across the western United States came calling.
Her decision came down to three schools: Southern Utah University, Idaho State University, and New Mexico State University.
For Daugherty, she wanted to go somewhere she felt she belonged.
The T-Birds’ roster was in need of guard prowess, and the SUU coaching staff was incredibly enthusiastic about getting a talent like Daugherty.
“I had to decide what was going to be a good fit for me,” Daugherty said. “Ultimately, I’m happy I chose SUU.”
In early July, Daugherty packed her bags, filled her car with her two dogs and her fiancé, and left Vancouver for Cedar City, a conservative, primarily white town in rural Utah.
Far from home
Daugherty knew she was moving to an environment that would be different from what she was used to in her hometown but she and Hanohano had no preconceived ideas about what Cedar City was like.
“It was kind of just like ‘Welp, [we’re] moving to Utah. We will see and just go with the flow,’” Hanohano said.
Just over one month removed from the death of George Floyd, Daugherty arrived in Cedar City and was greeted by a pickup truck bearing a “Trump 2020: No More Bullshit” flag and “Blue Lives Matter” flags flying in front of neighbors’ houses.
“Initially, we were just scared of judgement, especially being a gay couple in a town that is mostly [conservative],” said Hanohano. “You kind of feel alone sometimes.”
Daugherty admitted that she initially felt insecure in Cedar City and said that the miles-long caravans, dubbed “Trump Trains”, she saw after moving in were “intimidating.”
But, those sights only made Daugherty more determined to become an example of the positive change that she thinks her country and her new community stands in need of. She remained steadfast in living by her favorite saying, “Treat others the way you’d want to be treated.”
The obvious difference
Throughout the rest of the summer, Daugherty watched as the United States tried to reckon with the issues caused by systemic racism. That’s when she mimicked the moves made by other Black athletes change their Twitter header photo to a picture that highlighted the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.
Professional athletes, especially women, seemed to lead the push for social justice, and some even joined in the protests happening across the country.
“It’s nice to see people taking a stand for this so it’s not just African Americans having to take a stand,” Daugherty said. “It’s nice to see everyone joined together and I think it gives the other side no choice but to move with it.”
The promotion of Black Lives Matter by the NBA and the WNBA caused many fans to take to Twitter and publicly declare their abandonment of the sport. While the athletes explained over and over that the movement was about human rights, many still chose to meet it with resentment.
“There’s an obvious difference,” Daugherty said. “[Being Black] is like always being on the edge, and until people start to realize that, then it’s never going to change.”
In addition to becoming a leader on her team, Daugherty has also become a leader in the community. In her short time so far in Cedar City, she’s continued to be an example to those around her while consistently treating others with respect and kindness.
“Her character is out of this world,” Honahona said of her fiancé. “You’ll never meet a greater person. She’s humble, easy going, and the most respectful person.”
While Daugherty believes there is still a long way to go in the push for equality, she’s already seen positive change first-hand in Cedar City.
“Cherita gets so much love from fans and everyone,” Hanohano said. “I’m so shocked at the amount of people who have personally sent me nice messages and warm welcomes after finding out about [us].”
Daugherty believes that sort of person-to-person dialogue can become a turning point in the greater conversation.
Using their platform for good
“Being an athlete… it gives you a big platform to speak,” Daugherty said. “I think overall, there just needs to be a better understanding.”
Daugherty isn’t alone at SUU in her stance against racial injustice.
Athletes such as star gymnast Karley McClain, along with men’s basketball players John Knight III, Tevian Jones and Courtese Cooper, are just a few of the other athletes that have expressed their feelings regarding racial equality in America.
“We have a lot of diversity on this team and no one looks at anyone differently,” McClain said of her gymnastics squad. “We are all part of the same team.”
In late November, Knight, Jones and Cooper knelt during the national anthem before their season home-opener.
“I’m not trying to disrespect the veterans or anything,” said Knight, a native of Jackson, Mississippi. “It’s about racial injustice, social injustice and equality for everybody. That’s what I stand for, and that’s what I wanted to get across.”
Jones, a junior from Chandler, Arizona said, “Often the message gets confused. It’s standing up for what I believe in, social and racial justice.”
Finally Cooper, a Illinois-born big man, said, “I kneel because I feel like Black people have been mistreated my whole life. Really, we’re just looking for change. We’re just looking for the world to be a positive place for everybody.”
Coaches across campus have also been supportive of their student-athletes and the fight for reform.
“Our coaches are the best,” Daugherty said. “They would never let any racial discrimination from either side happen, so it’s good to know they have our back.”
After their home-opener SUU men’s head basketball coach Todd Simon was flooded with questions about his team’s decision to kneel during the national anthem.
“These are young [players] with a lot of love in their hearts,” said Simon. “If that’s something they feel strongly about, then I’m all the way behind them.”
Throughout the 2020-21 school year, SUU’s athletes have set an example of inclusion and have demonstrated to the Cedar City community that differences are something to embrace.
“Politically and religiously we all differ,” Daugherty said. “But at the end of the day I don’t think that separates us at all.”
For some, a fight against institutional racism may seem like an impossible task, but, similar to her attitude on the court, Daugherty remains unphased and ready to take on the challenge.
“I think this is long overdue,” Daugherty said. “I think in order for there to be equality, people have to understand and be willing to look at things from another person’s perspective.”
Though the couple may consider themselves soft-spoken, they’re passionate about equality and strive every day to make Cedar City more inclusive. With Hanohano at her side, Daugherty continues to be a champion of positive change for everyone in the community.
