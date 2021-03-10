Oregon Soccer: 'Clatskaneers' soccer shut out in home opener

“Not anticipating the ball well today I think was the biggest thing that was beating us out there,” Garlock said.

The Fishermen added a fourth goal in the half in the 35th minute, coming again off of Espelien's boot from distance.

Coming out of halftime, the game opened up, with lots of open field in the middle third as the Clatskaneers tried to sustain wave after wave of Astoria pressure before getting out on the counterattack.

“We can’t score if don’t shoot the ball,” Garlock said. “We have some strong legs up the middle of the field, so I think it’s going to be more receiving those nice, long balls up the field. Our footwork up front is very young, so we have a lot of growing to do to eventually possess the ball up top. But to be able to score for the rest of this season, I think we’re going to have to rely on that long pass.”

The second half went better for the RC attack, which came close to threatening a couple times, but the Clatskaneers just couldn’t get through on goal. RC’s first shot on net from open play came in the 64th minute from Kalani Ausmus, but it was saved. The Clatskaneer’s only other two shots on goal in the match came from long distance on free kicks, and both went straight to the Astoria goalkeeper’s hands.