Oregon Soccer: 'Clatskaneers' soccer shut out in home opener

RAINIER — The first home match in the history of the joint Rainier-Clatskanie soccer club started off rough, as the newly minted “Clatskaneers” spent much of the day on the back foot in a 6-0 loss to Astoria
“I think we were pretty flat-footed at the top, so any balls that were sent were not received,” Rainier-Clatskanie coach McKenzie Garlock said. “And we were just taking a lot of pressure that we weren’t ready for, weren’t awake for. Our clears left some stuff to be desired.”
Astoria took the opening kickoff and nearly scored right away, as Elle Espelien took the ball the entire way up the field before her shot went wide. The Clatskaneers couldn’t clear their lines off the goal kick, though, and the ball stayed in their 18-yard box before eventually falling to Karen Jimenez, who made it a 1-0 game just like that.
Jimenez doubled the Fishermen’s lead in the sixth minute, corralling the ball at the top corner of the box and curling a low shot that bounced in off the far post.
Over the next few minutes, Columbia County united found itself in a brief spell of possession, but that ended in the 14th minute, when Jimenez got the ball on the counterattack. Streaking down the left side and holding up at the edge of the box, Jimenez then crossed a pass to Espelien, who put it home to make it a 3-0 Astoria lead.
“Not anticipating the ball well today I think was the biggest thing that was beating us out there,” Garlock said.
The Fishermen added a fourth goal in the half in the 35th minute, coming again off of Espelien's boot from distance.
Coming out of halftime, the game opened up, with lots of open field in the middle third as the Clatskaneers tried to sustain wave after wave of Astoria pressure before getting out on the counterattack.
“We can’t score if don’t shoot the ball,” Garlock said. “We have some strong legs up the middle of the field, so I think it’s going to be more receiving those nice, long balls up the field. Our footwork up front is very young, so we have a lot of growing to do to eventually possess the ball up top. But to be able to score for the rest of this season, I think we’re going to have to rely on that long pass.”
The second half went better for the RC attack, which came close to threatening a couple times, but the Clatskaneers just couldn’t get through on goal. RC’s first shot on net from open play came in the 64th minute from Kalani Ausmus, but it was saved. The Clatskaneer’s only other two shots on goal in the match came from long distance on free kicks, and both went straight to the Astoria goalkeeper’s hands.
Jimenez got her third goal of the game on a give-and-go with Espelien in the 44th minute, and Darby McCleary made it 6-0 in the 72nd minute on a tap-in at the back post.
Astoria finished with 16 shots on goal, with RC keeper Jamie Knox logging nine saves, but for every chance the Fishermen got, it seemed like defender Katy Sizemore put a stop to two more. The senior stayed back as a sweeper nearly the whole match, throwing her body in front of shots, running down overpasses, and clearing the RC lines time and again.
“She’s a senior, so I have her back there to be the leader of the field,” Garlock said. “She does a good job of it.”
Rainier/Clatskanie (0-2) is scheduled to play at Valley Catholic on Thursday.