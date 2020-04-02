Oregon rules out pushing prep sports into summertime

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The OSAA met online Wednesday afternoon in order to discuss the present status and future prospects for prep spring sports and their respective state championships. The results were not encouraging for high school athletes.

In Wednesday’s meeting OSAA executive board discussed a variety of options for the possible resumption of spring sports. A primary concern was whether or not the boards would consider extending spring sports and state championships into the summer — Much to the chagrin of prep athletes the answer the majority agreed to was no.

In a written statement prepared by Kyle Stanfield the OSAA executive board presented the following reasoning for eliminating summertime competition from their pallet of options:

“There would be major concerns included increased staffing and personnel costs for school districts already facing uncertain financial impacts, scheduling issues regarding facility availability, plus student/family commitments for jobs, travel, etc.”

Additionally, the OSAA executive board put forth a list of limitations that would need to be followed in order for spring sports to resume in some capacity. Those conditions include: