Oregon pushes prep sports start back, makes football go first

Currently, 25 of the 36 counties in Oregon, along with all but 42 OSAA member schools, are considered to be in the “extreme-risk” category based on COVID-19 metrics.

“All of our conversations with the Oregon Health Authority, and following the news, it appears that the models are showing that things are going to get worse before they get better,” Weber added. “As we're looking to provide as much time as possible to lower case counts — and get counties out of the extreme-risk level, if possible — we thought that this timeline made sense.”

According to the OSAA press release, there were several timing factors that played into its decision as well. For instance, OSAA is hoping that a return to in-person learning may be possible for at least some schools by the beginning of February, when first semester grading typically ends. Additionally, the weather in later February and March is likely going to be more conducive to outdoor sports that are more accustomed to the fall.

The previous OSAA prep sports calendar called for seven-week regular seasons with a one week voluntary “culminating weeK” that would be used to determine some sort of champion, whether that be a State, Regional, District or League variety. The updated plan calls for six-week seasons plus the trophy week.