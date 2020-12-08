Oregon pushes prep sports start back, makes football go first

This week Oregon joined Washington in pushing back the scheduled start of their high school sports seasons until February.
The announcement from the Oregon School Activities Association came Monday afternoon and sets the official start of prep sports back at least until Feb. 8. Prior to that change, traditional winter sports like basketball and wrestling had been slated to start their regular seasons on Dec. 28.
This week’s adjustment also shuffles around the order of play for each abbreviated season. Whereas winter sports had been set to kick off the 2020-2021 docket, fall sports like football, soccer and volleyball will now get to go first, with contests tentatively allowed beginning March 1. Football practices will begin on Feb. 8, while other sports will be held back until Feb. 22.
The change of game plan was announced in the wake of increasing COVID-19 numbers in Oregon. Additionally, Governor Kate Brown has not yet relaxed any of the state limitations on gatherings and group activities.
“It's a moving target,” OSAA executive director Peter Weber, said in a press release. “We needed to make a decision. I think the board made the right decision.”
In late November numerous schools in Oregon put a pause on their open-season practice sessions as an act of precaution. Rainier and Clatskanie were among the school districts that shutdown their modified practice sessions after positive COVID-19 tests exceeded 200 per 100,000 residents in Columbia County.
Currently, 25 of the 36 counties in Oregon, along with all but 42 OSAA member schools, are considered to be in the “extreme-risk” category based on COVID-19 metrics.
“All of our conversations with the Oregon Health Authority, and following the news, it appears that the models are showing that things are going to get worse before they get better,” Weber added. “As we're looking to provide as much time as possible to lower case counts — and get counties out of the extreme-risk level, if possible — we thought that this timeline made sense.”
According to the OSAA press release, there were several timing factors that played into its decision as well. For instance, OSAA is hoping that a return to in-person learning may be possible for at least some schools by the beginning of February, when first semester grading typically ends. Additionally, the weather in later February and March is likely going to be more conducive to outdoor sports that are more accustomed to the fall.
The previous OSAA prep sports calendar called for seven-week regular seasons with a one week voluntary “culminating weeK” that would be used to determine some sort of champion, whether that be a State, Regional, District or League variety. The updated plan calls for six-week seasons plus the trophy week.
The new OSAA plan has spring sports set to begin practices on April 5 with games starting a week later. Meanwhile, winter sports will bring up the rear with a start date of May 10 and games set to start one week later. Each of the three seasons include the “opt-in culminating week,” for every sport.
“Obviously, they're shorter seasons, but they also provide three distinct seasons and continue an opportunity for all kids to be involved, hopefully,” Weber noted. “It's shorter than we would like, and not as soon as we would like, but we feel like it's realistic and something that we can put into place.”
OSAA also considered redrawing the entire schedule into a two-season format so that each team could participate in a nine-week season. That plan would have given fall sports plus golf and swimming first dibs from February through April. Then, from April to June, spring sports would have been joined by basketball and wrestling. Concerns about hardships for smaller schools with fewer players led to the dismissal of that proposal.
“While there was some support for the idea that there would be longer seasons, and provide some flexibility, in the end, the stacking of sports on top of one another was difficult for the board to move beyond,” Weber said.
In order to help coaches keep their teams as prepared as possible under current conditions, OSAA also voted to extend the out-of-season coaching period through Feb. 21.
Currently, state regulations allow cross-country and soccer to continue at the prep level so long as all activities are conducted outdoors. Outdoor swimming is also allowed, and indoors swimming is allowed in all counties except those considered to be in the extreme-risk category.
The Daily News will continue to provide additional updates to the prep sports calendar as information becomes available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!