Oregon preps pushed back four more weeks

The cautious optimism expressed by OSAA is echoed by area coaches.

“I’m hopeful that school will start back up at the end of April and we will have four weeks of league play leading into playoffs,” Rainier baseball coach John Karns said. “Our ace, Brayden Marcum, has organized throwing sessions with fellow teammates to keep arms in shape. As a staff we are communicating with players as much as possible and encouraging them to continue working out as if the season will pick back up after this six week layoff. “

Fourteen miles west on Highway 30 another skipper is practicing social distancing while preaching a slightly different shade of hope.

“The OSAA has at least left the door open for spring sports to continue after April 28th, so there is a glimmer of hope at this point. If by mid-April, things haven’t changed, there will likely be some concrete plans put into place,” Clatskanie baseball coach Ryan Tompkins noted. “I’ve been spending my time away from baseball coaching as Dad with my three kids at home. Playing, homeschooling and doing chores. Our main goal is to make sure we’re doing our part to ‘flatten the curve.’”

Tentative plans for an abbreviated 3A Coastal League Schedule have been discussed but nothing has been officially approved or released. The Daily News will provide updates related to COVID-19 and area prep sports schedules as they become available.

