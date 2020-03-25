Oregon preps pushed back four more weeks

CLATSKANIE—A short moratorium that was set to end at the beginning of April has been extended now that the Oregon State Activities Association has suspended all spring activities until at least April 28.
Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an order that schools will not resume until April 28th. The original order left the door open for school to resume on April 1, but as cases of COVID-19 increased so too has the need to cancel school and associated activities.
While the prep sports season is still very much up in the air, this week’s order from Gov. Brown directed Oregonians to stay inside except for “essential need.” The new restrictions certainly strike a blow against the odds for a spring prep season to resume but OSAA is maintaining hope. On the OSAA website a statement read, “We easily could’ve cancelled the spring season, but felt as if there’s still a good chance for these kids to play.”
As part of the state mandated delay on games there is also an order to prevent any organized practices from taking place. This includes voluntary or optional practices.
Although coaches can’t hold practices, they are allowed to communicate with players, and suggest things they may work on at their respective homes. However, high School athletic facilities will remain off limits to coaches and players.
The cautious optimism expressed by OSAA is echoed by area coaches.
“I’m hopeful that school will start back up at the end of April and we will have four weeks of league play leading into playoffs,” Rainier baseball coach John Karns said. “Our ace, Brayden Marcum, has organized throwing sessions with fellow teammates to keep arms in shape. As a staff we are communicating with players as much as possible and encouraging them to continue working out as if the season will pick back up after this six week layoff. “
Fourteen miles west on Highway 30 another skipper is practicing social distancing while preaching a slightly different shade of hope.
“The OSAA has at least left the door open for spring sports to continue after April 28th, so there is a glimmer of hope at this point. If by mid-April, things haven’t changed, there will likely be some concrete plans put into place,” Clatskanie baseball coach Ryan Tompkins noted. “I’ve been spending my time away from baseball coaching as Dad with my three kids at home. Playing, homeschooling and doing chores. Our main goal is to make sure we’re doing our part to ‘flatten the curve.’”
Tentative plans for an abbreviated 3A Coastal League Schedule have been discussed but nothing has been officially approved or released. The Daily News will provide updates related to COVID-19 and area prep sports schedules as they become available.
