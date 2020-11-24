 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon prep sports back on pause
0 comments

Oregon prep sports back on pause

{{featured_button_text}}

Prep sports hit the skids across the big river again Monday afternoon when schools in Columbia County shut down all of their sports practices in response to escalating incidents of COVID-19 cases.

“They were going pretty well but we as a county have exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 people,” Graden Blue, Rainier High School athletic director, said. “So when you get to that level you’ve got to take some extra precautions.”

Blue noted that there is currently no timetable for the Columbians to return to the field.

“It’s a blanket shutdown at this point,” Blue added. “Which I think is good going into this Thanksgiving holiday. It gives these kids a break and some time to recover a little bit.”

Oregon prep athletes were allowed back on their respective fields or courts of play in late September following a statewide shutdown last spring.

Using the same metrics to guide their decision the Clatskanie School District came to the same conclusion.

“We had to do this same thing,” Clatskanie athletic director Ryan Tompkins said. “There’s no mandate that says we have to shut down all of our outdoors practices. There was a mandate earlier this week that said we had to stop our indoor practices.”

Regardless of that loophole, Tompkins says the Tigers and their closest rivals all decided to close the book on practices at least until December. Winter sports are currently slated to begin their regular season schedules on Dec. 28.

“Dec. 7th is the day they’re going to make their decision about winter sports and whether or not we’re going to have them,” Tompkins said.

The Daily News will provide additional updates on the status of prep sports in Oregon as they become available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Signing deals with the Devils
Preps+

Signing deals with the Devils

The signing period for NWAC schools opened up on Nov. 1 and schools around the region have been busy restocking the cupboards before they ever…

LCBC runs out of time in Arizona
Preps+

LCBC runs out of time in Arizona

A trip to desert country ended like so much sand through the hourglass for Lower Columbia Baseball Club when they ran out of time in their fin…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Kalama tops Toutle Lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News