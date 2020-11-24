Oregon prep sports back on pause

Prep sports hit the skids across the big river again Monday afternoon when schools in Columbia County shut down all of their sports practices in response to escalating incidents of COVID-19 cases.

“They were going pretty well but we as a county have exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 people,” Graden Blue, Rainier High School athletic director, said. “So when you get to that level you’ve got to take some extra precautions.”

Blue noted that there is currently no timetable for the Columbians to return to the field.

“It’s a blanket shutdown at this point,” Blue added. “Which I think is good going into this Thanksgiving holiday. It gives these kids a break and some time to recover a little bit.”

Oregon prep athletes were allowed back on their respective fields or courts of play in late September following a statewide shutdown last spring.

Using the same metrics to guide their decision the Clatskanie School District came to the same conclusion.

“We had to do this same thing,” Clatskanie athletic director Ryan Tompkins said. “There’s no mandate that says we have to shut down all of our outdoors practices. There was a mandate earlier this week that said we had to stop our indoor practices.”