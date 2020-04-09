Oregon prep seasons waived off by Gov.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This week prep athletes in Oregon learned what their peers in Washington learned one week earlier – They won’t get to play this year.

That decision came on Wednesday after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that students and teachers will not be allowed to return to the classroom for the remainder of the school year. The action was taken as a precaution against the continued spread of coronavirus.

“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director, in a press release. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time—on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”

Previously prep teams in Oregon had been sidelined until the end of March. Then the COVID-19 induced pause was extended to the end of April. But just over a week into April the final hammer came down.