Oregon prep seasons waived off by Gov.

This week prep athletes in Oregon learned what their peers in Washington learned one week earlier – They won’t get to play this year.
That decision came on Wednesday after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that students and teachers will not be allowed to return to the classroom for the remainder of the school year. The action was taken as a precaution against the continued spread of coronavirus.
“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director, in a press release. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time—on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”
Previously prep teams in Oregon had been sidelined until the end of March. Then the COVID-19 induced pause was extended to the end of April. But just over a week into April the final hammer came down.
“We had maintained hope for an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to these uncertain times,” Weber added in the release. “Now more than ever we need to apply the lessons learned through participation in education-based activities – teamwork, sacrifice, and resilience – and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines. We all look forward to the day we will play again.”
In an effort to rally community and school spirit in the wake of the cancellations the OSAA executive board is asking schools to participate in a recurring stadium light vigil.
A tweet from the Clatskanie High School athletics Twitter account explained:
“With the Governor closing on-site education in Oregon for the year, the OSAA will close all spring sports. CMHS will be joining the ‘Be the Light’ movement… On Wednesday nights at 8:20 p.m. we will light our fields for 30 minutes in honor of the Class of 2020 student/athletes.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!