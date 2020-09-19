Oregon prep schools set to start practices Tuesday

That last bit, about sharing the kids, will be especially tricky in a small district like Rainier where all sports are going to be allowed to resume practices at once. Most sports will be allowed to practice more or less as normal but indoor sports like basketball and wrestling will be limited to non-contact conditioning drills. Similarly, because football is a contact sport gridiron practices will also be limited in scope (see: No hitting) even though it’s outside. However, while indoor volleyball would be limited to conditioning, that sport has been given the option to move outdoors so that players can actually use a ball for their volleys.

As for baseball, Karns is trying to get in as much action for his team as possible after having their entire 2020 spring campaign obliterated by coronavirus.

“We’re going to try to play as many games as we can. It says we can play 18 games so that’s what we’re shooting for,” Karns said. “It’s pretty cool, we actually get a full fall ball season. Now we just have to figure out who else is ready to play. We’ll probably wind up playing a lot of the bigger schools. We’ll play whoever we can to get some competition.”