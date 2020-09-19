Oregon prep schools set to start practices Tuesday

While the prep sports scene on the Washington side of the Columbia River is mired with false starts, infighting and frustration their counterparts in Oregon country are pioneering a path forward.
On Friday school officials in Rainier and Clatskanie confirmed that high school sports teams will be allowed to begin regular practices Tuesday as part of Season One of the reconfigured sports schedule. The original start date for Season One was Aug. 1 but with students out of the classroom and area COVID-19 cases hanging in the air school officials had, up until now, acted to delay the first day of practice.
While students are still taking classes remotely, and will continue to do so for another two months, they will now be allowed to practice together on school grounds at the end of the school day. Some sports will even be able to play games against other schools.
“Based on the COVID results in Columbia County the school decided that as of Tuesday we’re going to be able to practice and play games, essentially,” John Karns, Rainier baseball coach, said.
Karns heard the good news on a conference call with all of the other Columbians’ varsity coaches on Friday. Before the call was over he was texting already texting his players to tell them to find their spikes and gloves.
“Everyone is excited. We’ve been begging for it for the last month,” Karns said. “All the coaches are ready to get after it. Now we have decided how much time each kid is going to have, and where.”
That last bit, about sharing the kids, will be especially tricky in a small district like Rainier where all sports are going to be allowed to resume practices at once. Most sports will be allowed to practice more or less as normal but indoor sports like basketball and wrestling will be limited to non-contact conditioning drills. Similarly, because football is a contact sport gridiron practices will also be limited in scope (see: No hitting) even though it’s outside. However, while indoor volleyball would be limited to conditioning, that sport has been given the option to move outdoors so that players can actually use a ball for their volleys.
As for baseball, Karns is trying to get in as much action for his team as possible after having their entire 2020 spring campaign obliterated by coronavirus.
“We’re going to try to play as many games as we can. It says we can play 18 games so that’s what we’re shooting for,” Karns said. “It’s pretty cool, we actually get a full fall ball season. Now we just have to figure out who else is ready to play. We’ll probably wind up playing a lot of the bigger schools. We’ll play whoever we can to get some competition.”
Karns noted that several other teams from the 3A Coastal League stated their intent to practice and play this fall and early winter. At this point though, Clatskanie seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach before they start putting in umpire requests.
The state’s rules are less restrictive than our district’s, because the school district’s, they’re the ones on the hook,” Ryan Tompkins, Clatskanie athletic director and baseball coach, said. “The state’s given the basic guidelines, but the schools, ultimately, because every county is different, every school is different, every community is different. We would have a hard time going free for all athletics competition without having kids in the building.”
Clatskanie has also been working up an intricate plan for practice schedules as they prepare to walk a tight wire of protocol. Teams will alternate days for practice and games are not on the schedule in ink, even if they might be written down in pencil somewhere.
Even as Tompkins is excited at the prospect of returning to the field, and the hallways, full time he still believes there is merit to a more cautious approach. It doesn’t hurt that the regular season for spring sports like baseball aren’t supposed to start until April.
“There’s some schools getting after it and starting to have competitions and you’d hate to see a breakdown happen with a bunch of kids getting sick and that puts a kibosh to everything,” Tompkisn said. “We’re good with slow-playing, just for the kids’ own physical and mental health. It’s not so we can get a competitive advantage or anything like that, we’re just trying to give them something to look forward to and do something outside with their buddies.”
While regular classroom activities have not yet resumed state regulations have softened so that ten students may be in a building at a time. With campus back open school districts and athletic departments have found the wiggle room required for sports to resume, albeit with a nod toward social distance.
“We just feel like this is kind of the appropriate time to start reintroducing some outdoor activities, but I don’t feel like we’re rushing anything. And coaches have been real patient,” Tompkins said. “We had all summer that people probably were jonesing to do stuff, but we just didn’t feel comfortable. Now that we’re starting to bring kids in the building, we feel comfortable doing some stuff with kids outside.”
All 25 pages of protocols and precautions established by the Oregon School Activities Association can be reviewed online at, www.osaa.org/docs/planbooks/cs1/bbplanseason1.pdf.
The Daily News will provide updates on prep sports schedules in Oregon and Washington as they become available.
