Onalaska prevails over Kalama in PKs, takes South soccer title

KALAMA — The Loggers showed up to the big stadium on the hill, stepped on to the shiny turf beneath the bright lights and proceeded to play their particular brand of soccer. It’s a style that’s been honed for years on muddy fields and appears indifferent to the spotlight, but on Wednesday they pulled the act off with aplomb with a 1-0 win over Kalama that was settled by penalty kicks and handed Onalaska the South Central 2B League title.
“I think we outplayed them. They had a few breakaways, but that’s just the way it is,” Kalama coach John Bates said.
Whereas Kalama is keen to utilize their speed with precision passing and quick hitting vectors from the wings of the keeper box, Onalaska is more likely to drop a shoulder and drive a defender headlong into the net before they’d ever back down. As a result Kalama players could be found prone on the turf throughout the game, much to the chagrin and protestations of Bates.
In the 75th minute that physicality came to a head when Onalaska’s Callie Lawrence drew a yellow card after winning one more collision near midfield. But there’s a method to Onalaska’s madness and they know in their bones that a bruising rendition of the beautiful game is their best bet for finding sustained success on the pitch.
After holding on for dear life to close out a scoreless first half in which Kalama always seemed one fortunate bounce away from breaking the seal on the goal for good, Onalaska found a more comfortable pace in the second half. Sure, they traded a few spirited runs up the sideline with the Chinooks, but the Loggers were mostly content to trade boots and blows in the center of the pitch until the cows came home.
“We had kind of figured out what their game plan is. So we didn’t worry so much about always getting the ball, but more about just slowing them down,” Onalaska coach Chris Van Clifford said. “We weren’t so worried about them making all of those fast passes, I mean, you can’t stop them from doing that. But there were times when Kalama was passing to each other and the ball was actually moving away from our goal.”
As far as Bates is concerned, the Loggers weren’t honing in on any sort of magic spell or secret recipe for success. They're just good at gumming up the gears.
“We know what they’ve got, it’s just out and in, out and in, out and in, that’s all they play. And then they pack it in,” Bates said. “It’s just that right pass and that right free ball, it never came. Plus when we did get chances, that keeper, she saved them. We should have been up 3-or-4 nil.”
That keeper, her name is Alexa Cleveland-Barrera, and she only becomes more formidable between the bars as frustration for the other team mounts and as stakes grow higher.
“She is hands down the best goalkeeper in the District so having her back there is awesome. She cleans up whatever gets through,” Van Clifford said.
With a bit of momentum on their side, and Cleveland-Barrera in the box, the Loggers were feeling good about their chances when regulation time ended and the game advanced to penalty kicks. Fresh off of a loss to Toledo in PKs, the Loggers were eager to get that bad taste out of their mouth. And, after picking up that yellow card down the stretch, it was Lawrence who wound up with the last, and loudest, laugh.
In the shootout Savannah Gifford and Dylan Zigler found the back net on their kicks for Onalaska first, but those were negated by fruitful attempts from Josie Brandenburg and Melanie Martinez for Kalama. So when Lawrence knocked her attempt through and Cleveland-Barrera put the ensuing kick from Kalama in a bear hug, it was the girls from Gritville, USA who wound up celebrating on the Chinooks hifalutin home turf.
“I think the girls just kind of felt the energy of the game and knew they could do it so they just kept working, and working and working,” Van Clifford said. “Besides our goalkeeper, they pretty much all had to do it. There was no way for anyone to slack off. They all had to be on point and they all did.”
As the number one seed from the South, Onalaska is slated to host Napavine on Saturday in a crossover match at 2 p.m.. Meanwhile, Kalama will host Raymond-South Bend and Toledo will hit the road to play Ocosta on the same day, at the same time.
Adna wrapped up an undefeated regular season Wednesday to claim the North C2BL title, but Van Clifford doesn’t know if that cakewalk will be conducive to success once the two conferences collide.
“I don’t know if Adna really wants to see our half of the bracket,” the Loggers’ coach said.