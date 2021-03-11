Onalaska prevails over Kalama in PKs, takes South soccer title

“We had kind of figured out what their game plan is. So we didn’t worry so much about always getting the ball, but more about just slowing them down,” Onalaska coach Chris Van Clifford said. “We weren’t so worried about them making all of those fast passes, I mean, you can’t stop them from doing that. But there were times when Kalama was passing to each other and the ball was actually moving away from our goal.”

As far as Bates is concerned, the Loggers weren’t honing in on any sort of magic spell or secret recipe for success. They're just good at gumming up the gears.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We know what they’ve got, it’s just out and in, out and in, out and in, that’s all they play. And then they pack it in,” Bates said. “It’s just that right pass and that right free ball, it never came. Plus when we did get chances, that keeper, she saved them. We should have been up 3-or-4 nil.”

That keeper, her name is Alexa Cleveland-Barrera, and she only becomes more formidable between the bars as frustration for the other team mounts and as stakes grow higher.

“She is hands down the best goalkeeper in the District so having her back there is awesome. She cleans up whatever gets through,” Van Clifford said.