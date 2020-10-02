Old School Radio: Scotties surprise Trojans

Faced with an 11-0 Olympic Trojan squad, boasting two 1,000-yard rushers and a mammoth line, the Kelso Hilanders scored one of the biggest upsets in school history in a quarterfinal matchup in 1986.
Connor Trinneer was other-worldly before he played a star-jumping character on TV, picking off two passes and running a kick back for a 90-yard score.
Darren Wishard and Jason Radcliffe toted the rock and Ed Laulein, Jr. ran the show as Kelso advanced to the 3A Final Four.
The historic broadcast starts at noon on KLOG-100.7 FM or online at klog.com
