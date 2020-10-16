 Skip to main content
Old School Radio: Scotties shock Monarchs
Old School Radio: Scotties shock Monarchs

Sari is a running Lane

Kelso's Lane Sari broke free to score the Highlanders' first touchdown during the second quarter against Mark Morris.

 Photo by Bill Wagner, The Daily News file

Kelso overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit to down the rival Mark Morris Monarchs 15-14 back in 2009, and you can hear it again on Saturday.

Lane Sari and Cameron Margaris each had scoring runs in the Hilanders' win, the latter coming with just seconds to spare. Sari then ran in the two-point conversion for the win.

Jeremy Wolf and Travis Kinder had the scores for the Monarchs.

Tune in to KLOG-100.7 FM at 9 a.m. or noon, on Saturday depending on the MLB baseball playoff schedule.

SEPT. 5, 2009

Rainier received a “butt-chewing” from coach Thor Ware and overcame a two-point halftime deficit to beat Carson Graham from British Columbia 34-24. Curtis Kaufman had a 76-yard scoring scamper and Riley Tripp had an 81 yard run.

Woodland shut out Kalama 22-0. Cole Clark had 150 yards rushing and a score and Nick Fuller had 144 yards receiving on six catches and two scores. “I just don’t know what other teams are going to do,” Woodland senior signal-caller Trevor Hurn said.

LeGarrette Blount received his indefinite suspension for punching Byron Hout of Boise State after the Broncos beat Oregon 19-8 a day earlier.

