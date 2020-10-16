Old School Radio: Scotties shock Monarchs

Kelso overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit to down the rival Mark Morris Monarchs 15-14 back in 2009, and you can hear it again on Saturday.

Lane Sari and Cameron Margaris each had scoring runs in the Hilanders' win, the latter coming with just seconds to spare. Sari then ran in the two-point conversion for the win.

Jeremy Wolf and Travis Kinder had the scores for the Monarchs.

Tune in to KLOG-100.7 FM at 9 a.m. or noon, on Saturday depending on the MLB baseball playoff schedule.

In Other News...

SEPT. 5, 2009

Rainier received a “butt-chewing” from coach Thor Ware and overcame a two-point halftime deficit to beat Carson Graham from British Columbia 34-24. Curtis Kaufman had a 76-yard scoring scamper and Riley Tripp had an 81 yard run.

Woodland shut out Kalama 22-0. Cole Clark had 150 yards rushing and a score and Nick Fuller had 144 yards receiving on six catches and two scores. “I just don’t know what other teams are going to do,” Woodland senior signal-caller Trevor Hurn said.

LeGarrette Blount received his indefinite suspension for punching Byron Hout of Boise State after the Broncos beat Oregon 19-8 a day earlier.

