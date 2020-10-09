Old School Radio: Scotties escape Evergreen in OT

Joe Kinch kept Kelso’s undefeated run alive in 1989 with an overtime touchdown pass, his only of the night, as the Hilanders rallied from a 14-3 deficit to beat Evergreen 24-17 in the league opener.

Coach Ed Laulainen came up woozy after the dramatic ending calling it the most important league game he’d seen in 26 years. David Ritchie earned the name Bronco for a dominant defensive performance before he played at Washington.

The historic broadcast starts at 9 a.m. on KLOG-100.7 FM or online at klog.com

OCT. 7, 1989

Steve Rooklidge rushes for 178 yards, TD and adds a 43-yard catch-and-run as R.A. Long beat Hudson’s Bay 21-7.

Mark Morris drops league opener 13-7 to Battle Ground. “You have a problem if you lose one game in this league,” MM coach John Sapinsky said. “You’re put in the postion of having to ask other people to get you back into the picture and that’s not the best postion to be put in.

Castle Rock extended its winning streak to 18 with a 50-0 drubbing of Tenino. Tenino had just 17 total yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.