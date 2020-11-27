Old School Radio: Red Devils repeat on the hardwood

It took the Red Devils half a century to repeat as champions on the hardwood but it only took 15 years for those sweet sounds to make their way back to the radio waves.

On Saturday, KLOG will re-air the NWAAC championship game between Lower Columbia College and Piece College from March 6, 2005. Played in Kennewick, the Red Devils men’s hoops squad emerged with a 73-58 victory to take the title.

"I told them if they let it all hang out, they would get a tremendous amount back that they could draw on for the rest of their lives," LCC coach Jim Roffler said he told his troops prior to the title tilt. "Very seldom did we play a solid 40 minutes during the season. Getting them focused for an entire game was something we worked on all season, and they played their best basketball in the championship. We finally realized our potential in that game."

The win avenged two regular season losses for LCC at the hands of Pierce and gave the Red Devils their second championship repeat in school history. The Red Devils also won the Western Division title that season and defeated Southwestern Oregon (70-61), Peninsula (83-79) and Grays Harbor (83-72) in order to reach the NWAAC Tournament championship game.